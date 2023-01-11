ZyVersa Therapeutics’ CEO, Stephen C. Glover, to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

/EIN News/ -- Live video webcast on Wednesday, January 18th at 2:00 PM ET



Mr. Glover will highlight the development status of ZyVersa’s phase 2a-ready VAR 200 for renal disease and inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or "ZyVersa"), a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of ZyVersa’s website (www.zyversa.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

“As a newly traded company on Nasdaq under the ticker “ZVSA,” we are excited to discuss ZyVersa’s potential to build stockholder value as we advance the clinical program for our cholesterol efflux mediator (VAR 200) for renal disease, and our IND-enabling initiatives for our differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100,” stated Mr. Glover.





About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with renal or inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). VAR 200 has potential to treat other kidney diseases, such as Alport Syndrome and Diabetic Kidney Disease. It also includes a novel inflammasome ASC inhibitor with potential to treat multiple CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc (“ZyVersa”) uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa’s planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa’s preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa’s product candidates; ZyVersa’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

