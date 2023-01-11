Wounded Warriors Family Support Partners with Pathway Financial Education

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit problems. Underwater mortgages. Late house payments. A FINRA Investor Education Foundation analysis discovered that military veterans are more likely to suffer these problems than the civilian population.



Wounded Warriors Family Support understands the importance of financial literacy and savings. The nonprofit has formed a partnership with Pathway Financial Education to assist veterans.

“We are proud to work with Pathway Financial Education to help empower veterans in their financial journey,” Wounded Warriors Family Support Program Outreach Coordinator Martin Duarte said. “Through this partnership, we can ensure that no veteran or family member is left behind in managing their finances.”

A WalletHub survey found that 71% of military members think the U.S. does not take care of its veterans financially. Furthermore, survey results indicated that 70% of Americans agree that military families experience more financial stress than the average family.

Pathway Financial Education aids veterans and their families through youth and adult financial education programs. Veterans who own a small business have access to Pathway’s Business Built to Last program. Pathway also provides veterans with access to professional support in financial planning, tax services, law and business management.

“Along this pathway, we will expand the circle of financial competency for veterans and optimize the potential for their financial independence in the community,” Pathway Financial Education Executive Director George Fernandez said.

Veterans who seek more information on financial education can contact Duarte at martin.duarte@wwfs.org.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

About Pathway Financial Education

Pathway Financial Education is a resource-driven training and education nonprofit organization, headquartered at 18th and Vine streets in the historic jazz district of Kansas City, Missouri. Pathway is committed to providing comprehensive financial training and education to small business owners and individuals.