PACT Capital Provides $20 Million Permanent Loan Secured by 1,400+ Acre Pistachio Orchard

Los Angeles based direct agriculture lender, PACT Capital announced today its financing of a $20 million permanent loan secured by 1,400+ acres of pistachios in California's Central Valley. The borrower, a farmer and marketer of both conventional and organic pistachios, was seeking a long-term lending relationship to assist with growth and new development.

"The credit facility we provided allows the borrower to improve cash flow from a reduced cost of capital while recapitalizing its balance sheet through a portion of cash out," said PACT Capital's President and CEO, Adam Mortanian. "We're proud to have been able to play a role in the ongoing growth of yet another farming organization."

By leveraging decades of farming experience coupled with institutional capital management, PACT Capital has been rapidly expanding its permanent agriculture lending division based in Fresno, covering the California and Arizona markets.

As a relationship lender, PACT provides borrowers with short to long term permanent facilities as well as real estate lines of credit secured to farm and ranch land. By leveraging the principals' real-world farming experience, and employing local credit decisions, expert crop cash flow analysis and SGMA mitigating techniques, PACT Capital is continuing to support its farmer relationships in the wake of rising SGMA implications, compressed commodity yields and increased labor costs.

"Nothing is consistent with farming, and with the recent implementation of SGMA, there has been added uncertainty for our farmers," said Tyler Shegerian, Chief Operating Officer. "Many of our clients are seeking guidance and a certainty of execution, which is what we provide."

As California continues to extend new governance and acclimate to ongoing drought conditions, farmers and landowners have been affected by SGMA limitations, creating caution among most real estate lenders today. As a result, PACT Capital's innovative SGMA mitigation management and expert water analysis continues to help fill the void.

With today's announcement, PACT Capital has extended its growing portfolio as it seeks to continue providing its services to farmers throughout California and Arizona.

About PACT Capital

PACT Capital is a direct agriculture lender headquartered in Los Angeles with a specialized Agriculture Lending division office in Fresno, CA. As a direct bridge to permanent lender, PACT Capital serves farmers, ranchers, investors, and ag entrepreneurs in acquiring, refinancing, and developing a variety of permanent planting and row crop agriculture real estate. Learn more at pactcap.com/agriculture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005860/en/