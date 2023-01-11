Summary: South Korean-based Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a gene therapy firm for paralysed individuals with spinal cord damage. Stand Up Therapeutics said that it had inked a contract with VectorBuilder Inc., a global leader in gene delivery technologies, to produce a GMP-grade gene delivery system.

Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has emerged as a gene therapy firm where Stand Up Therapeutics and VectorBuilder announced the initiative to supply the initial paraplegic patient's gene therapy materials. According to Stand Up Therapeutics, VectorBuilder will create and distribute gene therapy products designed by Stand Up Therapeutics in the future under this arrangement. The objective is to control the global market.

Chief Scientist of VectorBuilder Bruce Lahn stated, "VectorBuilder is particularly interested in Stand Up Therapeutics' gene therapy for the global treatment of paralysis. As a global pioneer in the design and GMP manufacture of gene delivery vectors, I am hopeful that VectorBuilder will have the opportunity to sell this product to Stand Up for patients worldwide."

VectorBuilder is the world's largest provider of customized vectors for viral and non-viral gene delivery, operating as a multinational corporation with offices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Israel. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and has offices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Israel. Currently, more than 80,000 bespoke vectors are created each year for scholars all around the world. VectorBuilder has GMP facilities for gene delivery systems and provides gene therapy products and delivery systems to tens of thousands of institutions and over 50,000 customers, including the world's top pharmaceutical corporations and universities. VectorBuilder provides gene therapy items and delivery mechanisms.

Dr. Junsang Yoo, the chief executive officer of Stand Up Therapeutics, stated, "Stand Up Therapeutics is the only company in the world with the technology to treat paralysed patients as a result of spinal cord damage utilising its own developed direct lineage reprogramming technique (STUP-001)." The members of Stand Up Therapeutics are devoting their whole efforts to the development of a treatment for people with paralysis caused by catastrophic damage. Also, "Stand Up Therapeutics hopes to develop treatments for Parkinson's disease (STUP-002), stroke (STUP-003), spinal stenosis (STUP-004), and myocardial infarction (STUP-005) in the future using the direct cross-differentiation PIPELINE technology."

STUP-001, a gene therapy treatment for spinal cord injury (SCI), will enter the IIT Clinical phase I/IIa research in the first quarter of 2023 with four paraplegic patients.

About Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

Using cutting-edge technologies, Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd. develops gene therapies for nerve cell regeneration by transforming fibroblasts into motor neurons in vivo. Stand Up Therapeutics intends to deploy direct lineage reprogramming technology to treat mild and severely paralysed patients, who make up approximately 1.9% of the world's population and have suffered spinal cord and brain injuries. Stand Up Therapeutics will expand its pipeline through the development of safer and more effective direct reprogramming techniques and gene therapy.

