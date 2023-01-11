Impact of 5G in Commercial Aviation 2022: Exponential Leaps in Benefits Boosts Adoption

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of 5G in Commercial Aviation, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industries are adopting nascent next-generation technologies, such as 5G, edge computing, cloud, AI, and robotics. Real-time data visibility, Big Data analytics, and automation address several industry challenges. Low latency, artificial intelligence, and edge computing usage opened multiple avenues for optimizing processes and developing new revenue streams. Companies must make organizational changes to raise standardization levels, boost skilled labor, and digitize industrial processes. Traditional manufacturers resist incorporating new technologies because of the fear of costs associated with learning curves. These costs include investments in software, hardware, infrastructure, employee training, and rework requirements. The convergence of industrial verticals will continue to develop the 5G use cases across various industries.

Information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) convergence is a major transformative trend among industrial sectors. Enterprises are prioritizing edge computing to place the computer resources (data and storage) on-premises and closer to endpoints.

Industry 4.0 and IIoT developments increase the number of intercommunicating devices within an industrial plant. The limitations of 4G networks make 5G technology vital for the 4th industrial revolution. 5G networks connect more devices at faster data speeds. The rapidly increasing demand for application-driven data with high data consumption will eventually be too much for 4G networks. Due to future traffic projections, mobile operators must upgrade to 5G for better traffic management and sustainable scalability. Many countries invested in Chinese equipment for their planned 5G deployment. Potential security threats led to a ban on this equipment, which required additional investments to replace and implement 5G networks across countries.

Higher 5G frequencies limit the transfer of data over long distances, as they require many antennas. Remote areas can operate with 5G networks within the plant or industrial process, but 5G networks are not suitable for long-distance data travel.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on 5G in Commercial Aviation

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Evolution of Mobile Networks

5G: Application Areas

4G Compared to 5G: Exponential Leaps in Benefits

5G: How It Works

5G: Safety Concerns in Aviation

5G in Aviation: Initiatives in China

5G in Aviation: Case Study

The Way Forward: 6G

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private 5G Networks for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 2: Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Predictive Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Passenger Experience Inflight

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5xbwl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets