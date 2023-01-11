Michael Baker International, in Partnership with RLW/Clyde Joint Venture, Selected by the Utah Department of Transportation to Design New Interchange on Bangerter Highway at 4700 South

Project to be completed utilizing Progressive Design-Build project delivery

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the firm has been selected by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as lead designer for the RLW/Clyde Joint Venture (JV) Progressive Design-Build (PDB) team, to provide design services for the Bangerter Highway at 4700 South Project. The $166 million project is scheduled to be complete in the winter of 2025.

"At Michael Baker, we are proud to be a leader in our industry to provide PDB delivery in a way that ensures highly-collaborative and efficient outcomes for our partners and clients," said Eric Ostfeld, President, Design-Build Services at Michael Baker International. "Alongside our RLW/Clyde JV partners, we look forward to drawing upon our experience and expertise to ensure that quality is built into every step of the project."

"Our team has a long history of partnering with UDOT on innovative projects. Recently, we completed the design for two Bangerter Highway projects – Bangerter Four Interchanges Design-Build (DB) and Bangerter Three Interchanges DB. We are also completing the US-89 PDB project, a reconstruction and widening effort that was the first project in the state to use PDB," added Michael Arens, P.E., Office Executive – Salt Lake City at Michael Baker International. "The Bangerter Highway at 4700 South Project exemplifies our continued efforts to help UDOT keep Utah moving. "

The Bangerter Highway at 4700 South Interchange is a grade-separated Single Point Urban Interchange (SPUI) at the existing intersection of Bangerter Highway (SR-154) and 4700 South in West Valley City and Taylorsville, Utah. This project will construct a grade-separated interchange with exit and entrance ramps from Bangerter Highway to 4700 South.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

