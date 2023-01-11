Submit Release
Getzler Henrich & Associates Named One of Top US Outstanding Turnaround Firms Again for 2022 by Turnarounds & Workouts

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnarounds & Workouts, the leading news magazine for corporate restructuring professionals, has again recognized Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, with the prestigious honor of being selected as one of the top U.S. Outstanding Turnaround Firms.

Getzler Henrich, founded in 1968, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle market corporate turnaround and restructuring.

In making the announcement, Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman said, "For the past two decades, Getzler Henrich & Associates has been recognized with this prestigious honor of being selected as one of the top U.S. Outstanding Turnaround Firms by the Turnaround & Workouts publication."

"There is no greater distinction than being recognized for our 'gold standard' of quality service we have provided for the past 55 years and will continue to provide our clients in the years ahead. Thank-you to our clients for their support and congratulations to everyone at Getzler Henrich & Associates for this achievement," William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman continued.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC: Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit getzlerhenrich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getzler-henrich--associates-named-one-of-top-us-outstanding-turnaround-firms-again-for-2022-by-turnarounds--workouts-301719489.html

SOURCE Getzler Henrich & Associates

