Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Healthy Living Expert Dallas Kingsbury, MD

Dallas Kingsbury, MD, Medical Director for Danford Works and for Fountain Life (Naples Center in Florida) and teaching assistant professor of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine in the Rusk Rehabilitation department at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Danford Works is a virtual platform that combines personal data analysis and 1:1 coaching to empower people to live their healthiest and most active lives. Fountain Life is a company dedicated to proactive and personalized medical care via cutting-edge artificial intelligence-enhanced diagnostic testing.

On the show, Dr. Kingsbury shared his interests in interventional sports and regenerative medicine and the importance of maximizing a healthy lifespan.

"It was truly wonderful to have Dallas on our show to share his story and tell our audience about the incredibly impactful work he and the teams at Danford Works and Fountain Life are accomplishing, leveraging an innovative approach to improving – and extending – people's lives," said Shegerian. "I'm excited for our audience to hear Dallas' insights and incorporate them into their own self-improvement journeys."

"It was an absolute honor to be a featured guest on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian," said Dr. Kingsbury. "His engaging style and thought-provoking questions made for a memorable and motivational discussion on the importance of preventative diagnostic testing for enhancing healthspan and quality of life. I am grateful for the opportunity to share my knowledge and inspire others to prioritize their health and well-being."

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio's digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

