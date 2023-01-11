Pulse Technology to open new Merrillville, IN location; will serve as company's Indiana headquarters

Chip Miceli, Pulse Technology

Schaumburg, IL-based Pulse Technology to further its expansion into Indiana with new location

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, will open a new location in Merrillville, Indiana later this month.

Pulse Technology CEO Chip Miceli confirmed that the company has purchased a 13,500 square foot building at 3801 E. Lincoln Avenue, Merrillville and is in the process of a build-out which will double the existing building’s size to nearly 27,000 square feet. The structure formerly housed a fitness center and the building had been vacant for the past few years.

The Merrillville building will serve as Pulse Technology’s new Indiana headquarters. Since expanding into Indiana in 2016, the company has operated in leased space at 312 Roberts Road in Chesterton, which was home to McShane’s, one of the companies Pulse Technology acquired (the other being Kramer & Leonard in Munster, IN). However, according to Mr. Miceli, “We have outgrown the space.” He added, “As we have introduced the other services that our company offers to the Indiana market, including Managed Print and Managed Network, we needed more warehouse, storage and office capabilities. This move also affords us the opportunity to custom-build a first-class showroom.”

Approximately 13,000 square feet of the new building will serve as warehouse space. The other half of the new Indiana headquarters will include a centrally located showroom, eight individualized offices around the perimeter of the facility, a conference room with built-in web conferencing capability, collaboration space, a break room, and several other features. Entering the showroom, visitors will see a large LED wall display, where technology integrates with the latest office furniture lines that the company carries. The showroom will feature Kimball International, HON, and Trendway, as well as multi-function printers and copiers.

Pulse Technology Project Designers Jolee Allerdin and Lindsay Kornau have overseen the layout and design for the company’s new Indiana home, including the floor plan and build-out. “We have designed a cohesive environment for the space, grouping the equipment by manufacturers, giving it a real showroom look and feel,” Ms. Allerdin said.

“The showroom will showcase Pulse Technology’s abilities and capabilities for the work office, from furniture and copiers/printers to other technology,” said Ms. Kornau.

The designers are working with Griffith, IN based Region Contractors on the build out. Because the building served as a fitness center previously and was a large open space, the build-out has necessitated the addition of walls and new flooring. The facility will be home to approximately 45 employees representing Pulse Technology’s Indiana team.

The company has its Illinois headquarters in Schaumburg, as well as several smaller satellite offices throughout the state.

Some of the finishing touches, such as painting the exterior of the building, will have to wait until the temperatures are warmer, but the designers anticipate that all of the exterior painting can be completed by March or April.

Ms. Kornau and Ms. Allerdin are design specialists at Pulse Technology. Even when not tasked with designing the company’s new Indiana headquarters, their days are spent collaborating with the company’s sales staff executives who come to them with client needs. It may be furnishing a single office, or an entire building. “We’re looking forward to seeing this new building completed,” they said.

Mr. Miceli agrees. “We are looking forward to our new Indiana headquarters. It’s a high-visibility location and the design will be uniquely suited to our needs. We have enjoyed our time in Chesterton, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the Merrillville community and continuing to serve the needs of our customers throughout northern Indiana.”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1921. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Chesterton, IN, Chicago, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/