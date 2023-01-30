PASSOVER SERIES NEW ALBUM RELEASE “PROMISE” BY CANTOR MARGO JOY

Prayers of the Testaments Passover Series Vol 2 "Promise" by Cantor Margo Joy

Nostalgic, heartfelt and fun loving songs for your Passover seder retelling the traditions of the Biblical story of the Israelites escape from slavery in Egypt.

Passover is a time to rejoice, celebrate, appreciate and remember God’s promise and deliverance to us. It is a message about freedom and the will to persevere with faith against all odds.”
— Cantor Margo Joy
Join Cantor Margo Joy in singing seder songs of praise and gratitude for the Feasts of Passover and Unleavened Bread in celebration of Passover, Pesach. Uplift and inspire your Passover Seder with this timeless Passover Series: Volume 1, “Freedom” and Volume 2, “Promise” both include original melodies by Cantor Margo Joy.

After Margo Joy’s recent releases; “Chanukah Lights” from her Hanukkah Series, “Sound The Shofar” from her High Holiday Series and “Abundant Peace” from her Shabbat Series of Prayers of the Testaments, and the beloved classic, “The Exodus Song, This Land Is Mine” with legendary singer/songwriter Pat Boone, followed by her album, “Glorify,” sharing with listeners the experience of God’s unconditional love, through original deeply emotional lyrics and melodies; Margo Joy has just announced her next release, “Promise” from her Prayers of the Testaments, God’s Words™️ Passover Series, Volume 2. This upbeat compilation of festive and fun Passover tunes for your Pesach seder in Hebrew and English will leave you feeling joyous, renewed and inspired with the love, faith and trust that comes by honoring, praising, and thanking our God, “Passover is a time to rejoice, celebrate, appreciate and remember God’s promise and deliverance to us. It is a message about freedom and the will to persevere with faith against all odds.” shares Cantor Margo Joy.

Prayers of the Testaments™️ Passover Series Volume 1 and Volume 2:

Sample “FREEDOM” here:

Track 1: Kadish Urchatz | Seder Songs

Track 2: Shechecheyanu | Given Us Life

Track 3: Ma Nishtana | Four Questions

Track 4: Baruch Hamakom | Faith In Me

Track 5: Dayenu | Been Enough

Track 6: Shir Hamalot | Song of Ascents

Track 7: Eliyahu Hanavi | Elijah the Prophet

Track 8: Ana Adonai | O Lord, Save Us

Track 9: L’Shana Haba’ah | Next Year

Sample “PROMISE” here:

Track 1: Avadim Hayinu | We Were Slaves

Track 2: V’hi She’amda | That Promise

Track 3: Ha Lachma Anya | Bread of Affliction

Track 4: Halleluyah | Psalm 150

Track 5: Hodo Ladonai | Give Thanks To The Lord

Track 6: Chasal Sidur Pesach | Passover Seder Completed

Track 7: Ki Lo Naeh | Mighty in Sovereignty

Track 8: Adir Hu | He Is Mighty

Track 9: Chad Gadya | One Little Goat

Margo Joy is a cantor for a synagogue and a reverend with her own ministry, where she counsels full time. Among her many albums, which includes her new release, “Promise” Cantor Margo Joy has released an ongoing series called Prayers of the Testaments, God’s Words™️ which Pat Boone calls, “a divine message from God.” Her prayer series includes Shabbat, High Holy Days, Hanukkah, Passover, cantorial chants and Gregorian chants, which originated in the 9th and 10th centuries from ancient Jewish worship.

Margo shares, “My desire is to pass on to future generations that we are all God’s children by teaching Jews and Christians the Prayers of the Testaments™️. I want to share with Christians their Jewish roots by giving them the prayers that Jesus prayed throughout his lifetime, along with the traditions of Judaism.” This healing prayer series of God’s words was recorded in Hebrew and English. Volume 1 and 2 can be found on all music platforms and includes, Shabbat albums “Seventh Day” and “Abundant Peace” High Holiday album “The Great Shofar is Sounded,” and “Sound The Shofar,” Passover album “Freedom” and “Promise,” and Hanukkah album “Miracles,” and “Chanukah Lights.” Visit https://www.prayersofthetestaments.com

For children ages 0-6, Margo Joy has written a series of books, activities, music albums and videos for her character, Lucky Ladybug®. This series, Lessons From The Heart, is designed for children to learn moral values and lessons during their toddler and preschool years. Her books, “Be A Better You” and “Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends!” is available in all stores, and her third book of the series, "Around The World" will be released in early 2023. Visit https://www.luckyladybug.world

Margo developed Peaceful Sleep Journeys™️ app with over a hundred ASMR meditations and lullabies to help people calm their thoughts and relieve stress, anxiety and insomnia so they can drift into a deep relaxing sleep. Peaceful Sleep Journeys™️ is available on iOS and google play stores, check it out here https://www.peacefulsleepjourneys.com

Get to know Margo Joy through her music, words, books and messages. “Promise” will leave your heart radiating with love for God and your soul uplifted with faith, joy, healing, enlightenment and prayer. Learn more through her record label, Ave Maria Records™️.

“Promise” is available in all music stores: Amazon, Anghami, Apple Music, MediaNet, Boomplay, Deezer, Instagram/Facebook, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, iTunes, KKBox, NetEase, Qobuz, Pandora, Saavn, Shazam, Spotify, Tencent, Tidal, TikTok/Resso, TouchTunes (beta), Triller (beta), Soundtrack by Twitch, and Yandex Music (beta)

https://youtu.be/O0maqHMS6L8

Passover Seder Songs

