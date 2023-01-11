Submit Release
01-11-2023 Million Dollar Ticket Sold on Sand Plant Road

Charleston, W.Va. – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Tuesday’s numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climed to 1.35 billion after no jackpot winner on Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Friday.

