Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Wednesday, January 11

Posted on: January 11, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 11, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Wednesday, Jan. 11

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2023-40 Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 Commission Meeting Approved Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 MV-2023-41 Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 451, Emergency Vehicle Certificate Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 MV-2023-42 Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 625, Driver’s Licenses for Undercover Law Enforcement Officers Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 TD-2023-43 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Pleasant Hill Approved Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 TD-2023-44 Federal Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations Approved

(Link to news release) Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 TD-2023-45 Iowa’s Clean Air Attainment Program Funding Recommendations Approved

(Link to news release) Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 TD-2023-46 Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2022 Transit Program (vehicle replacement) Approved Kristin Haar, public transit director,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-233-7875 TD-2023-47 Calendar Year (CY) 2023 Intercity Bus Program Approved

(Link to news release) Rebecca Law,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1765 TD-2023-48 Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Approved Tamara Nicholson, director,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1052

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Pleasant Hill: Up to $2,543,640 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a modified Local Development grant to assist in the construction of approximately 1,520 feet of NE 75th Street and 2,740 feet of new roadway located on the northeast side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to the Pleasant Hill Commerce Park, an Iowa Economic Development Authority certified site of more than 213 acres. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2024.

#