New Book Offers Practical Framework for Social Media Marketing in the Food and Beverage Industry
New book covers best practices for setting up social media accounts, content strategy, promotions, & measuring performance for food & beverage cpg brands.
Social media is an essential marketing tool for food and beverage brands looking to reach and engage with their target audience in the CPG space.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giovanni Gallucci, award-winning content creator and senior social media strategist, has released a new book titled, "A Social Media Marketing Framework for Food and Beverage CPG Brands.” The comprehensive guide covers best practices for setting up social media accounts, creating a content strategy, running promotions and contests, and measuring and analyzing social media performance, focusing on CPG brands in the food and beverage industry.
— Giovanni Gallucci
"Social media is an essential marketing tool for food and beverage brands looking to reach and engage with their target audience in the CPG space," says Gallucci. "In today's digital age, consumers are turning to social media platforms to learn about upcoming products, discover new brands, and make purchasing decisions. This book is designed to help food-and-beverage-based CPG brands effectively utilize social media to increase brand awareness, drive sales, and build customer loyalty."
Whether a small, independent brand or a large, established company, this book has the tools and techniques businesses need to succeed on social media. With a focus on CPG brands in the food and beverage industry, the book offers practical strategies and industry insights for businesses of all sizes looking to succeed on social media.
Giovanni Gallucci is an award-winning content creator and senior social media strategist who develops loyal and engaged online audiences for food and beverage brands. His passion is helping purpose-driven food and beverage businesses grow their brands with organic social media and online community development through digital strategy, community engagement, photography, and video.
"A Social Media Marketing Framework for Food and Beverage CPG Brands" is now available on Apple Books, Amazon, and the author's website.
Giovanni Gallucci
gallucci.net
+1 469-682-6978
giovanni@gallucci.net
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube