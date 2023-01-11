Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,069 in the last 365 days.

New Book Offers Practical Framework for Social Media Marketing in the Food and Beverage Industry

Book cover for "A Social Media Marketing Framework for Food and Beverage CPG Brands."

Book cover for "A Social Media Marketing Framework for Food and Beverage CPG Brands."

New book covers best practices for setting up social media accounts, content strategy, promotions, & measuring performance for food & beverage cpg brands.

Social media is an essential marketing tool for food and beverage brands looking to reach and engage with their target audience in the CPG space.”
— Giovanni Gallucci
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giovanni Gallucci, award-winning content creator and senior social media strategist, has released a new book titled, "A Social Media Marketing Framework for Food and Beverage CPG Brands.” The comprehensive guide covers best practices for setting up social media accounts, creating a content strategy, running promotions and contests, and measuring and analyzing social media performance, focusing on CPG brands in the food and beverage industry.

"Social media is an essential marketing tool for food and beverage brands looking to reach and engage with their target audience in the CPG space," says Gallucci. "In today's digital age, consumers are turning to social media platforms to learn about upcoming products, discover new brands, and make purchasing decisions. This book is designed to help food-and-beverage-based CPG brands effectively utilize social media to increase brand awareness, drive sales, and build customer loyalty."

Whether a small, independent brand or a large, established company, this book has the tools and techniques businesses need to succeed on social media. With a focus on CPG brands in the food and beverage industry, the book offers practical strategies and industry insights for businesses of all sizes looking to succeed on social media.

Giovanni Gallucci is an award-winning content creator and senior social media strategist who develops loyal and engaged online audiences for food and beverage brands. His passion is helping purpose-driven food and beverage businesses grow their brands with organic social media and online community development through digital strategy, community engagement, photography, and video.

"A Social Media Marketing Framework for Food and Beverage CPG Brands" is now available on Apple Books, Amazon, and the author's website.

Giovanni Gallucci
gallucci.net
+1 469-682-6978
giovanni@gallucci.net
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

New Book Offers Practical Framework for Social Media Marketing in the Food and Beverage Industry

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.