Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,344 in the last 365 days.

The Underlying Thread: Period Romance Novel BITTERSWEET DESTINY Illustrates the Sustaining Power of Love on the American Frontier

New Western romance novel from Palmetto Publishing features a gritty female lead

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F. Brewster has long been drawn to tales about the American frontier. A distinctive historical period, the Western era helped shape a burgeoning nation, cultivated social norms, and forged a way of life for an expanding American civilization. The gritty era is the ideal setting for a romance novelist’s star-crossed lovers. Brewster enjoyed researching and writing about a time period in which she never lived, a time before the day of modern know-how. The author relished the opportunity to immerse readers into the realities of frontier living while crafting an authentic love story.

In Bittersweet Destiny, misguided rustler Amanda finds herself falling for the local ranch owner Miles. But the goal was not to fall in love but rather help carry out a raid on his cattle. Unbeknownst to Amanda, Miles has become smitten with her as well. Yet their feelings are left unspoken, and they go their separate ways. However, when the cattle raid does not go as intended, Miles and Amanda’s paths cross again. With the odds stacked against them, as life on the wild frontier is anything but trouble-free, Amanda and Miles remain resolute in the face of uncertainty, turmoil, and hardship. Protagonist Amanda is young, energetic, vulnerable, and always determined. While she learns that life is filled with conflict and disappointment, she clings to the promise of enduring love.

Delivering an inspiring romance, Brewster reveals how love is the underlying thread that ties people together.

Bittersweet Destiny is available for purchase online at Amazon.com

About the Author:

F. Brewster is a retiree who is fascinated by the Old West period, an era that molded and cultivated a way of life for an expanding civilization. She lives in Washington State. Bittersweet Destiny is her first published novel.

 

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

You just read:

The Underlying Thread: Period Romance Novel BITTERSWEET DESTINY Illustrates the Sustaining Power of Love on the American Frontier

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.