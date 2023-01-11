Family-Owned and Operated Small Business LaTrelle's Wins $334 Million Contract to Redesign Dining Options at Hobby Airport in Houston

LaTrelle's New Spaces Will Prioritize Local Restaurants and Brands Alongside Custom Art and More

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaTrelle's, the premier Houston-based firm specializing in owning and operating award-winning franchised and licensed restaurants in major airports across the country, has announced an exciting new $334 million contract with the City of Houston for William P. Hobby Airport, the first and only 5-Star airport in North America. LaTrelle's will begin work on the renovation of the airport's core dining destinations later this year.

Occupying 17,000 square feet of restaurant space, the new additions will elevate beloved local Houston brands and ensure national favorites are also offered with LaTrelle's signature blend of elite service, quality, and consistency. Feature brands LaTrelle's is proud to operate through franchise or license agreements at Hobby Airport will include Common Bond, The Rustic, Velvet Taco, Dish Society, Pinks Pizza, and Fat Cat Creamery, as well as Peet's Coffee, Jersey Mike's, Wendy's, and Dunkin'.

Construction will take approximately two years to complete. Food and beverage service will be uninterrupted at the airport as renovations are carried out in phases, ensuring travelers have myriad dependable dining options every step of the way.

Founded by W.A. James Sr., LaTrelle's debuted in Houston almost 40 years ago. As a bakery in the heart of Hobby Airport, LaTrelle's of Houston became an instant go-to for travelers thanks to delicious baked goods relying on James family recipes, as well as treats from other hometown vendors. LaTrelle's soon added the first airport Wendy's and Subway in the country to its Hobby Airport portfolio. Currently operating more than 30 restaurants in international airports throughout the U.S., LaTrelle's has earned a reputation for excellence and honesty among restaurant operators, the country's busiest airports, and other industry leaders.

"The first LaTrelle's airport location was in Hobby Airport. There, in just 350 square feet, we sold our grandmother's recipes," said Chris James, Business Development Director of LaTrelle's. "Our family all worked there. To grow from that to now overseeing and operating this 17,000-square-foot, multi-brand initiative is such a proud moment for LaTrelle's. We are still a small, family-operated business--and historically, projects of this scope have gone to larger corporations. But we work hard, every single day, inspired by one another and our city."

"We are bringing ourselves to this project, and we are Houston," said Cameron James, Operations Director of LaTrelle's. "Including national brands alongside a list of top local brands in our new plans for Hobby Airport was a natural choice for us, rooted in trust and relationships. We put together a proposal that aims to do right by our restaurant operators and the airport alike--everyone wins. When a local, family-owned and operated business like us is given the opportunity to spearhead a venture like this, it also sends an important message to other entrepreneurs: This is something that can happen in this city."

