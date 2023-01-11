Consulting CEO and Non-profit Executive Coach Tauna Batiste opens up Defining Your Career Path Cohort Starting Jan 30th
Next Woman Up’s Leadership Program is for Women Who Want to Advance Their Careers and Grow their Leadership Abilities.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulting CEO and Non-profit Executive Coach Tauna Batiste opens up Defining Your Career Path Cohort Starting Jan 30th https://nextwomanup.teachable.com/p/dycp0123
Registration has opened for Next Woman Up’s Defining Your Career Path leadership program, a seven-week course that provides training for women who want to advance their careers and grow their leadership abilities.
Through a combination of live coaching and recorded content, the program provides training courses, coaching and community in three easy-to-follow modules for women who are “next up,” according to founder Tauna Batiste, who is proud to report that 75% of her leadership workforce is female.
Discovering your personal motivations;
Identifying the work that brings you joy;
Goalsetting with intention;
Personal branding and resume positioning;
Negotiating the salary you deserve;
How to leave what no longer works;
And so much more!!
"The class will appeal to women who feel lost on how to find their dream career and need to know what steps are needed to achieve it, or if they are tired of being passed over for promotion and feel like their achievements and wins aren’t being seen by company decision-makers. I will teach you how to take your career off cruise control and move with intention,” she said.
Batiste, a CEO, executive coach, and former executive director, said, “I spent years in the nonprofit sector spinning my wheels trying to connect my aspirations and skills with open positions. Until one day I completely recreated my approach and everything changed.
About Next Woman Up
Our mission is to support and uplift women. We equip women to expand their leadership, control their career path and be intentional about their growth.
Batiste is accepting new coaching and consulting clients and is available for speaking engagements in person as well as online. Next Woman Up Leadership Program is for women who want to advance their careers and grow their leadership.
