Blink Charging Collaborates with Citybest to Deploy EV Chargers in Mexico and Chile to Advance EV Adoption in Latin America

Miami Beach, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading designer, manufacturer and owner-operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a collaborative agreement with Citybest, a sustainable transport mobility App that connects passengers with sustainable taxis, drivers and ride sharing services, to provide much needed EV chargers in Latin America and advance the EV charging ecosystem in the region.

Through the agreement with Citybest, Blink will install 50 Blink MQ 200 chargers at hotel chains in Mexico with another 20 Blink EQ 200 chargers deployed in Chile. During the initial launch, Citybest will provide free charging to Citybest drivers and look to open access to public charging in the future.

“We are excited to collaborate with Citybest in this electric ecosystem that provides a valuable service and encourages further adoption of electric vehicles in Mexico and throughout Latin America,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and CEO of Blink Charging. “With the population of electric vehicles in the region expected to grow to an estimated 1.2 million by 2030, strategic partnerships like these are essential to support this exponential growth and serve EV drivers everywhere.”

Following the installations in Mexico and Chile that will begin in January 2023, Blink will deploy and install additional chargers in Colombia beginning March 2023. Working with Citybest, Blink is set to build an electric vehicle charging ecosystem to advance EV adoption in major cities throughout Mexico, Chile and Colombia with other countries within Latin America to follow.

The new Blink MQ 200 Level 2 charger planned for installation in Mexico helps make EV charging more accessible for drivers at destination locations. This advanced charger is well equipped for multi-vehicle locations with a fast 50-amp output and effortless user experience. It offers 4G and WiFi connectivity, Smart Grid technology for direct communication to local utilities, local load management for two or more chargers to share power from a single circuit.

Scheduled for installation in Chile is the recently launched Blink EQ 200 Level 2 charger. With up to 50 amps of output, the three-phase AC charger is an intelligent, affordable, and scalable charging solution that fits any location with its compact design. Both chargers are focused on providing efficiency and intelligent scalability, with growth in mind with supporting technologies such as Plug & Charge (ISO 15118) functionality which allows any vehicle with this capacity to start the charger instantly after plugging in, OCPP 2.0 and bi-directional charging (V2G).

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

