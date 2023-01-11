Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Judge Amy J. Oliver to Utah Court of Appeals

NEWS RELEASE

Jan. 10, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 10, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Judge Amy J. Oliver to the Utah State Court of Appeals. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Judge Oliver’s deep knowledge and experience have prepared her well to take on this new role on the Court of Appeals,” Gov. Cox said. “I know she will serve the state with great passion and professionalism.”

Judge Oliver has served on the Third District Court bench since 2021, covering Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties. Prior to that, she served as an assistant director in the Salt Lake Regional Office for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and as senior trial counsel for the Division of Enforcement. She has also served as a special assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah criminal division.

Oliver also served as a litigation associate at Perkins Coie Brown & Bain in Arizona and Latham & Watkins in Washington, DC. In addition, Oliver has been an adjunct professor of Legal Research and Writing at The George Washington University Law School, and a teaching fellow to Prof. Jonathan Zittrain at Harvard Law School.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed by Gov. Cox to the Utah Court of Appeals,” Judge Oliver said. “It has been a privilege to serve as a district court judge, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Utah in a new role. If confirmed, I will work diligently to uphold the court’s legacy of integrity, fairness, and fidelity to the law.”

Oliver received a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from the University of Utah in political science and history and a juris doctorate cum laude from Harvard Law School. She serves on the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules of Professional Conduct, is president-elect of Women Lawyers of Utah, and is founder and president of the nonprofit Intermountain PKU and Allied Disorders Association.

