Pana Partners Launches New Recruitment Agency

Led by Aaron Friedman and Denisse Guenoun, Pana Partners is offering recruitment with a personal touch.LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pana Partners, a new recruiting agency based between Miami and Los Angeles, announced its official launch today. The full-service staffing firm is led by talent resourcing veterans Aaron Friedman and Denisse Guenoun.
Determined to offer recruiting with a personal touch, Pana Partners offers full lifecycle talent resourcing, collaborating closely with their clients and facilitating every step of the job application process, from the first interview to the first day. Pana Partners is especially interested in installing key members to growing start-ups. The kind that can really make a difference.
Co-Founder Aaron Friedman, an industry leader with fifteen years of experience in heading up people programs, brings a bespoke skillset to Pana's strategy for talent recruitment. In a statement on Linkedin, the Co-Founder expressed how Pana resists the one-size-fits-all model, saying, "We leverage advanced recruiting technology with a human touch, allowing us to search for candidates in unexpected places and deliver unmatched personalization for employers."
With a successful career in human resources and employee experiences, Co-Founder Denisse Guenoun brings know-how and collaborative energy to Pana Partners. In part inspired by her time as a personal matchmaker, Guenoun is committed to helping organizations form long-term relationships: "We don't just help our clients and candidates find their next great employee or opportunity and walk away — we're in it for the long haul, empowering folks to take control of their organizations and careers so they can succeed on their own terms. That's what sets us apart as a leader in a competitive and crowded industry."
To that end, Pana hopes to represent a new model of doing things when it comes to recruitment. Their commitment to representing diverse and underrepresented talent pools as well as their people-first approach, are on display in their friendly and eye-catching new website, also launched today.
Over the last few months, Pana Partners has been hard at work connecting businesses with talented candidates. Their signature model for recruiting has already yielded impressive results. So far, they've brought top-tier candidates to the offer stage in just fifty-five days.
Pana Partners expects a busy and foundational 2023 as they expand their client roster.
About Pana Partners
Pana Partners is a new recruiting agency based between Miami and Los Angeles. The firm, led by Co-Founders Aaron Friedman and Denisse Guenoun merges modern resourcing technology with a personal touch. Launched in 2023, Pana Partners gets its name from the Spanish term pana, meaning friend. Pana Partners believe the best friends introduce you to the best people. Their mission is to create partnerships that last. For more information, visit their website here.
Aaron Friedman is a leader in the talent acquisition space, with fifteen years of experience leading people programs. He is also the Executive Director and Co-Founder of OLASTEO (our lives as seen through each other), a non-profit organization based out of Los Angeles which creates excursions and experiences for students, empowering them to be the catalysts for social change.
Denisse Guenoun is a human resources and employee experience specialist with a background in corporate and personal matchmaking. Her time in each inspired her to create a search firm that fosters long-term relationships to help both clients and candidates feel more productive, successful, and fulfilled in the hiring process.
