NO LONELY HEARTS PROMISES TO MEND ALL YOUR 2022 HEARTBREAK WITH A 2023 TOUR

The Fast-Rising Orlando-Based Boy Band Is Kicking Off Their First Nationwide Tour Mid-January

ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando-based boy band No Lonely Hearts is set to kick off the new year on their first-ever tour to major cities across the US. Being no strangers to the stage, No Lonely Hearts plans to captivate the nation with stellar vocals and killer choreography. With hits including “No Lonely Holidays”, “Cruel Summer,” and “No Body Else,” they continue to win over the hearts of their growing fanbase.

Fans can expect a high-energy show that will feature all of the band’s hits, and some sneak peeks at new material the band is working on. Astute fans had the opportunity to get a rare look at their performance chops during 2022’s Playlist Live.

The group’s tour calendar continues to grow, with the below dates confirmed:
● January 14, 2023 - Convention Center, Columbus, OH
● January 15, 2023 - Convention Center, Columbus, OH
● January 29, 2023 - Orlando Convention Center, Orlando, FL
● February 4, 2023 - Convention Center, Columbus, OH
● February 26, 2023 - Jacksonville Convention Center, Jacksonville, FL
● March 11, 2023 - Mobile Convention Center, Mobile, AL
● March 12, 2023 - Mobile Convention Center, Mobile, AL
● March 18, 2023 - Orlando Convention Center, Orlando, FL
● March 19, 2023 - Orlando Convention Center, Orlando, FL
● March 26, 2023 - Miami Convention Center, Miami, FL
● April 1, 2023 - Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, Fort Walton Beach, FL
● April 2, 2023 - Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, Fort Walton Beach, FL
● April 4, 2023 - Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, Fort Walton Beach, FL
● April 15, 2023 - Hall of Fame, Canton, OH
● April 22, 2023 - Hershey Park, Hershey, PA
● April 23, 2023 - Hershey Park, Hershey, PA
● April 29, 2023 - Orlando Convention Center, Orlando, FL
● April 30, 2023 - Orlando Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Tickets for the above dates can be purchased directly from the referenced venues or by visiting https://nolonelyhearts.band.

About No Lonely Hearts
No Lonely Hearts (NLH) is America's hottest new boy band, composed of five young men that were hand selected by the team that worked with notable boy bands and music acts, during an intense, nationwide audition process. Ranging from 18 to 22, Oliver, Brian, Dylan, Aidan and Alex spent the last year working with the same team who helped create those acts. No Lonely Hearts has been busy in the studios with top producers and writers in anticipation of their 2023 tour and EP. The band recently released their holiday album, “No Lonely Holidays.”

For More Information Contact:
TAG Collective
Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514
Daniel E. Chartock | Daniel@TAGCollective.com | 212.951.0501

Marilyn Lopez
TAG Collective
+1 917-209-9514
