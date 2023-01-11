Locana Leader Bruce Taylor Named to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council

Greenwood Village, Colo. (Jan. 11, 2023) – Locana, an international leader in spatial technology, today announced the nomination and acceptance of Bruce Taylor to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council (PAC). Taylor, a partner at Locana, will serve as a representative for a 3-year term.

The PAC, established in 2010, serves as a Board of Directors for Partnering at Esri. This is an esteemed community offered to a select number of partner thought leaders that meet rigorous criteria for nomination including senior leadership in their organization, current engagement in the partner ecosystem, a clear business strategy, and technology alignment with Esri. PAC members are committed to being advocates for the community and providing feedback and input on the strategic direction of the partner program in order to optimize how partners do business with Esri.

“Our PAC members are carefully selected to serve a very important role in our partner community,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “As the voice of the Esri Partner Network, they provide valuable input and act as a sounding board on the development of our programs and have the responsibility to be representatives of Esri’s rapidly growing partner ecosystem. I’m pleased to welcome Bruce Taylor to this position.”

“I have worked with Esri and successive generations of its leading GIS software for more than 20 years, and I am honored to join this strategic group,” said Taylor. “I look forward to representing Locana in Esri’s partner ecosystem, and to continue ensuring broad customer and industry success with innovative solutions using the ArcGIS system moving forward.”

Since 2010, Locana has been an Esri Platinum partner in the Esri Partner Network providing business solutions, implementation services, and dynamic content leveraging Esri technology across its customer base. Locana holds the Utility Network Management and the ArcGIS System Ready specialties as well as the Esri Federal Small Business and State and Local Government specialties. Locana is also an Esri ArcGIS Marketplace Provider.

For more information about Locana, visit www.locana.co.

About the Esri Partner Network

Organizations in the Esri Partner Network (EPN) support customers with business solutions, implementation services, and dynamic content by leveraging ArcGIS technology across every industry. For over 50 years, Esri partners have served as vital industry experts to their customers and are committed to their success. Partners help users around the world utilize the benefits of GIS software and location intelligence.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Locana

Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world’s most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With decades of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open‐source mapping technologies. By taking a location‐first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private customers, in a wide range of domains including: utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. With headquarters in Denver, Colo., the company also has major offices in Seattle and London. For further information visit: www.locana.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/locana-co/.







