NEW ALT-ROCK BAND MAIDEN SEOUL RELEASES CATCHY DEBUT SINGLE JAN 6, 2023 VIA BLUE COLLAR RECORDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten years in the making, new alt rock band Maiden Seoul releases their catchy debut single entitled “Verve”. The seeds of the band took root with guitarist Ian Macaulay and singer Soo Jin Yi. Drummer Rashid Williams would be later added by Macaulay while they were both touring the world together with John Legend. Once they were all connected, they quickly found Yi’s sultry, soft vocal and lyrical stylings proved the perfect compliment to their rich musical approach.
Their chemistry and potential is on full display at first listen. Verve’s uniquely tantalizing sound draws the listener in from the start. With all of the appeal of an indie pop hit, the single surprises with its complexity. At further listen, Verve’s lyrics prove equally as provocative.
If Verve is any indication of what is to come, which it surely is, Maiden Seoul’s future is bright.
You can find the band online at www.maidenseoul.com or on Instagram @maidenseoulband
Gary Bernard
Blue Collar Records, LLC
