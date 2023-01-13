Logros Advisory Partners Enhances Their Investment Team for Business Transformation and Growth
Logros Advisory Partners Bolsters Investment Team with Two New Consultants to Assist Business Owners in Transforming, Growing, & Scaling for Sustainable Future.SALFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logros Advisory Partners is delighted to welcome to the team Brian Higgins a specialist corporate finance advisor to the team. Brian has worked on most forms of corporate transactions both nationally and internationally, including: Private Equity investments, Buy-Outs Employee Ownership Trust, corporate acquisition, re-financings and trade sales.
We are also delighted to welcome James Craven who is an innovation funding expert specialising in Innovate UK grants.
James has been involved with over 1000 grant funding applications resulting in over £250million in non-refundable grants for mostly innovative SMEs across multiple sectors but with a focus on environmental, med-tech, ICT and advanced materials fields.
Lee Dinsdale MD of Logros Advisory Partners said “These additions to the team means we can help businesses raise finance to make an impact with their unique technology, continue to grow and achieve their vision”
Logros Advisory Partners can now assist business owners in developing and implementing a long-term succession plan. This may involve transferring ownership of the company to family members, selling to current management or key employees through an Employee Ownership Trust. Brian, specifically, will be concentrating on exit strategy development and has expertise in trade sales, mergers, and acquisitions.
With the strengthened finance team, Logros will be able to move forward with its mission to assist entrepreneurial business owners who are focused on innovation, growth, and building profitable customer relationships. Through its leadership development programs, Logros aims to support these ambitious and purpose-driven individuals in realizing their goals.
About Logros Advisory Partners
We are an independent, specialist and trusted UK company with the knowledge, skills and experience to support business owners investing into their resources and capabilities to innovate and transform their enterprise value making a real impact for a sustainable future.
