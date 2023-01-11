Submit Release
Hyde Pond kid’s ice fishing derby set for Feb. 4

Bundle up the kids, grab the fishing gear and head to Hyde Pond Saturday, Feb. 4 for some ice fishing fun.

The 30th Annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby will be held at Hyde Pond from 8:00 a.m. to noon.  The free event is for youth ages 16 years and under.  There will be big fish prizes for four age categories and several tagged fish worth $25 if caught during the derby.  Prizes will be handed out to all youth who register, but anglers must be present to collect prizes starting at noon.

Warm hot chocolate will be provided, and volunteers will be on hand to drill plenty of holes and help teach children how to fish.  While some fishing gear and tackle will be available for loan, anglers with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it

Hyde Pond is located south of the Salmon airport on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision. Anglers 14 or older must have a valid fishing license and all Idaho fishing regulations apply.

The event is sponsored by several local agencies and businesses. For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271. 

