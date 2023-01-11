Growth99, Marketing and Software Company, Launches New AI Services and Automation

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth99, a leading digital marketing and technology company, creates award-winning websites with robust SEO strategies. Growth99 has expanded its portfolio of services with Growth99+, the proprietary SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) system that includes next-level products under one platform, including CRM, workflow automation, online booking, AI chatbots, AI content creation, virtual consultations, and robust marketing and social media tool suite. Through SMS and email automation, pre-developed triggers fire to create conversions with patient acquisition from lead capture tools, creating greater efficiency and effectiveness for practices and business owners.

Growth99 launched in the summer of 2017 and focused on review and reputation management based on location representation for cosmetics, aesthetics, plastic surgery, health, dental, dermatology, and wellness spaces. They continue to see exponential growth, powering over 650+ rooftops for medical clinics and practices across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and India, assisting some of the world's leading injectors and medical spas, including Ruma Aesthetics, Beauty Lab + Laser, GFaceMD, GloDerma, New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics, and Pam Chaney Aesthetics. Growth99 also services DSOs and Private Equity platforms in the healthcare sector.

They partner with dental offices like Dr. Brian Harris, one of the top cosmetic dentists in the United States, and university hospitals such as the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) to scale their business through adaptive and innovative technology solely based on SaaS products and support. Growth99 has reached the medical aesthetics training space to support and power multiple websites for training academies and institutes, partnering with associations and institutes such as American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), Audrey Rose Institute, Ruma Academy, GFace Academy, GLOAcademy, Aesthetic Record, and many more.

Growth99 has developed the ability to provide integrations with Aesthetic Record, Close CRM, and Mailchimp within the Growth99+ platform, offering clients a broader solution to cross-system data sharing. Growth99+ also boasts a 360° customer experience for online appointment creation. With the process beginning with booking an appointment, the customer can proceed through the pathway of consent signing, appointment reminders, payment, and feedback out of the box.

Along with creating proprietary online booking end-to-end, Growth99+ includes ready-to-use websites and landing page templates with over 500+ options to build upon and fully customize. The newly launched Growth99 Review Reel captures reviews from social media channels like Google, Facebook, etc. It can be easily integrated into any website, allowing any business to collect reviews from customers through Growth99's proprietary triggers after the completion of an appointment.

As Growth99 continues to fine-tune and innovate the Growth99+ platform, the roadmap for 2023 will see significant growth with the anticipation to launch two-way text messaging, an iOs app for Growth99+, AI-based social media graphics, and a seamless onboarding process through self-service options in the end-user experience. Growth99 will be one of the leading exhibitors at multiple conferences in 2023: the AmSpa Medical Spa Show 2023, SCALE Conference, and Aesthetic Next 5.0. For all media inquiries, please contact serena@growth99.com.

Contact Information:

Serena Milian

COO

serena@growth99.com

8653846762



