Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) Now Accepting 2023 Film Submissions

Northwest Georgia-based film festival announces submission portal opening for documentaries, shorts and narrative features

We expect 2023 submissions to bring us even better entries that will entertain and enrich audiences from all across Northwest Georgia.”
— RIFF Creative Director Seth Ingram
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) seeks submissions for the 2023 Festival, to be held in Rome, Georgia this November. This year marks the twentieth year since the Festival’s founding, and in recent years the event has attracted more sponsorship, more submissions by filmmakers, and more regional and industry trade attention.

“This year we presented moving documentaries about race relations in the South, a horror block that had people hiding under the seats, and a panel with legendary music producers,” said RIFF Creative Director Seth Ingram. “We expect 2023 submissions to bring us even better entries that will entertain and enrich audiences from all across Northwest Georgia.”

RIFF’s 19th year shattered previous records and broke new experiential ground. The festival featured major film screenings – including international features and shorts, tier one filmmakers and talent, educational panels, talk-backs, cocktail functions, after-parties and industry VIPs and celebrity appearances. There were over 4,500 tickets sold, 1.6 million impressions via RIFF’s social media, and the organization doubled its revenues through ticket sales and sponsorship.

To learn more about the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), please visit www.riffga.com. To submit a film, submit to https://filmfreeway.com/riff. To schedule an interview with the RIFF team contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433 or Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.

