Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,197 in the last 365 days.

Senator Flynn to Host Disability Outreach Appointments Beginning January 18

Senator Flynn to Host Disability Outreach Appointments

SCRANTON, PA – January 11, 2023 – State Senator Marty Flynn has partnered with MyCIL, a Scranton based non-profit that supports independent living for those with disabilities, to provide disability related information and resources for community members in the 22nd district.

“People with disabilities in both Lackawanna and Luzerne counties have access to many resources, organizations, and individuals who want to support them,” said Sen. Flynn. “I’m proud to partner with MyCIL to make information and those resources more readily available to anyone who can benefit. Help is out there. My hope is that this partnership will make that help easier to access.”

Starting January 18th, a representative from MyCIL will take appointments with individuals and families in Senator Flynn’s office, located at 409 N. Main Avenue, Scranton. During appointments, MyCIL representatives can discuss services to promote greater independence, including obtaining home & community-based services, transportation, and housing.

Appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Residents interested in scheduling an appointment can contact Senator Flynn’s office at 570-207-2881.

###

You just read:

Senator Flynn to Host Disability Outreach Appointments Beginning January 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.