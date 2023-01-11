Senator Flynn to Host Disability Outreach Appointments Beginning January 18

SCRANTON, PA – January 11, 2023 – State Senator Marty Flynn has partnered with MyCIL, a Scranton based non-profit that supports independent living for those with disabilities, to provide disability related information and resources for community members in the 22nd district.

“People with disabilities in both Lackawanna and Luzerne counties have access to many resources, organizations, and individuals who want to support them,” said Sen. Flynn. “I’m proud to partner with MyCIL to make information and those resources more readily available to anyone who can benefit. Help is out there. My hope is that this partnership will make that help easier to access.”

Starting January 18th, a representative from MyCIL will take appointments with individuals and families in Senator Flynn’s office, located at 409 N. Main Avenue, Scranton. During appointments, MyCIL representatives can discuss services to promote greater independence, including obtaining home & community-based services, transportation, and housing.

Appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Residents interested in scheduling an appointment can contact Senator Flynn’s office at 570-207-2881.

