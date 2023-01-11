Sleep in Heavenly Peace Board of Directors Appoints New Chairperson
We are excited about what has been accomplished so far and for the future growth of SHP”TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Board of Directors meeting held December 13, 2022, the Board unanimously voted in favor of electing Eddie Arnold into the role of Chairperson of the Board with Mark Conner as Vice Chairperson.
— Eddie Arnold
Eddie Arnold accepted the nomination and began service in the role as Chairperson immediately following the vote.
Eddie has practiced as a Chiropractor for the last 20 years in numerous states and currently works for Airrosti in San Antonio where he has mentored other practitioners. He currently lives in San Antonio Texas with his wife of 26 years and their five children.
Mr. Arnold was introduced to SHP in 2015 after seeing a post on Facebook about building beds and helping kids. In November 2018 he decided to start a chapter to service kids in San Antonio. Since then, he has developed a strong committee that has helped over 3,500 local kids receive beds.
Eddie was voted to the Board of Directors in September 2020.
Mark Conner spent over 20 years working in senior roles for North America's largest automotive group, Lithia Motors, and is now living and working internationally as the Chief Marketing Officer for FFUN Motor Group in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Mark joined the Board of Directors in August 2020 where he also serves on the finance committee.
Jordan Allen, the outgoing Chairperson, led the proceedings and the vote. Mr. Allen has served as the organization’s Board Chairperson since the inception of the SHP Board.
In a written statement to the Board and Senior Management teams expressing his gratitude for being part of the organization’s Mission, Mr. Allen also added, “The reason for this transition has everything to do with our SHP Boards succession planning. Term limits have now been adopted and voted into policy. As the only Board Chair since the inception of the first SHP Board, it is time for me to transition and find other ways to help support this incredible mission.”
Jordan will remain as a non-voting Board Emeritus member.
Eddie Arnold, as new Chairperson concluded, “We are excited about what has been accomplished so far and for the future growth of SHP. As we look forward to new challenges, we’ll be adding additional Board members with expanded backgrounds and expertise. Our growth has always been about inviting others to join us in solving child bedlessness in our communities. Together, as Board members, Chapter Presidents, Volunteers, and Staff as well as generous private donors and corporate sponsors, we’re going to see that NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an international nonprofit that builds beds for kids who don't have one of their own.
Anna Marshall
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
+1 208-918-0335
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube