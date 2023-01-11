HHS Announces Key Dates for the First Year of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program

In 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration will begin the negotiation process to lower drug prices for people with Medicare.

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced key dates for the first year of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program under the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower drug costs for millions of Americans. For the first time in history, because of the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare will have the ability to negotiate prescription drug prices. That process begins in 2023, and the first negotiated prices will go into effect in 2026.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we will begin the process of negotiating lower prescription drug prices for millions of seniors and people with disabilities across the country,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, we finally have the authority to get American families the lower prescription drug costs they deserve. Today we are releasing our plan for how we will implement Medicare drug price negotiation under this landmark law — and we will be transparent and aggressive in implementation every step of the way.”

“CMS has an ambitious and important mandate to implement the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program effectively and expeditiously,” said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “We cannot do this important work alone and will engage with the public early and often. We are proactively seeking feedback and insights from a broad range of interested parties throughout implementation of this historic law.”

CMS also released a memo with more details on the implementation steps for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, laying out the opportunities for engagement and public feedback throughout the implementation process. The memo details multiple comment opportunities for members of the public, people with Medicare and consumer advocates, pharmaceutical manufacturers, Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, health care providers and pharmacies, and other interested parties.

For decades, Americans have spent more on prescription drugs than people in other countries — paying two to three times more for the same drugs. The Biden-Harris Administration has made lowering high prescription drug costs in America a key priority, and the Inflation Reduction Act makes changes to Medicare so that millions of people with Medicare will spend less on their prescriptions. For the first time ever, the HHS Secretary will be able to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers for prices of prescription drugs on behalf of Medicare, starting with a selection of 10 high-cost Medicare Part D drugs.

Key dates for implementation include:

By September 1, 2023 , CMS will publish the first 10 Medicare Part D drugs selected for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

, CMS will publish the first 10 Medicare Part D drugs selected for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program. The negotiated maximum fair prices for these drugs will be announced by September 1, 2024 and prices will be in effect starting January 1, 2026 .

and . In future years, CMS will select for negotiation 15 more Part D drugs for 2027, 15 more Part B or Part D drugs for 2028, and 20 more Part B or Part D drugs for each year after that, as outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act.

For a full timeline of the Drug Price Negotiation Program implementation process, please visit https://www.cms.gov/files/document/drug-price-negotiation-timeline-2026.pdf.

“Public feedback is critical to our ability to successfully implement this law and ensure access to innovative, affordable therapies and treatments,” said Dr. Meena Seshamani, M.D., Ph.D., CMS Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center for Medicare. “Through this detailed timeline, we offer stakeholders the predictability they need to contribute to our implementation efforts. We want the public to know when and how they can make their voices heard on forthcoming policies.”

The Biden-Harris Administration has made expanding access to health insurance and lowering health care costs for America’s families a top priority. Through the Inflation Reduction Act — one of the most consequential health care laws since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law — President Biden is delivering on his promise to lower prescription drug costs, make health insurance more affordable, and make the economy work for working families.

Major provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act already in effect: