Boxer Property is thrilled to announce three office lease transactions totaling nearly 60K SF
Boxer Property recently announced three office leasing deals totaling around 60K SF.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property recently announced three office leasing deals totaling around 60,000 square feet, which were part of three new leases in Houston, negotiated by Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller.
2500 ETC Jester Continues to be a Jewel inside the Loop:
The Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center expanded to 43,858 SF on Park One on the Bayou located at 2500 East T C Jester. This property has six floors and a total of 152,250 square feet of office space. Fully renovated, the building’s reflective exterior and pristine interior provide an exceptional place in which to conduct business. Tenants enjoy on-site property maintenance, management, and leasing, an on-site deli & ATM, 24-hour secure key card access, an after-hours security guard, a common area conference room, and ample parking, among other amenities.
Gulfstream leases 6,765 SF at 720 Post Oak Road:
Gulfstream Legal Group is a technology-based consulting company providing legal professionals with the services and software they need to find, manage, and produce information involved in legal matters. It signed a new 6,765 SF office lease at 720 N. Post Oak Rd.
The 6-floor office building is just north of Uptown Park shopping center and conveniently located near the Marque Center for plenty of dining and entertainment options. The building offers a large common area conference room, high-speed Wi-Fi, 24- Hour Secure Key Card Access, and an on-site tenant center. Inside is a full deli and cafeteria center, which is open to tenants to meet for a convenient lunch without having to commute.
New Restaurant below Capital Lofts at 711 Main Street:
An 8,926 SF new office lease for Victory Restaurant & Lounge. The chef's kitchen has all the must-haves! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Near all Downtown attractions, including access across the street to Downtown's tunnel system, Metrorail, food halls, and much more.
Trey Miller, Senior Broker at Boxer Property: “We’re pleased to announce these new transactions for our Clients. Each of these deals were unique but alike in the spirit of our goal to provide best-in-class spaces for our clients. At Boxer, we work hard to deliver a modern business-centered environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and productivity.”
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
marketing@boxerproperty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube