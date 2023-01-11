Submit Release
Anteriad Places in Top 25 Data Providers In 2023 Neutronian Data Privacy Scores

Top 1% Ranking Provides B2B Marketers With Proof of Anteriad’s Data Quality and Transparency

/EIN News/ -- Rye Brook, NY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced that the company placed in the top twenty-five providers reviewed in Neturonian’s 2023 Data Privacy Scores report. The Data Privacy Scores (DPS) review publicly available data to provide marketers with a summary view of data quality indicators that may guide their data investment decisions across martech, ad-tech, social, data, analytics and other marketing provider categories. The 2023 rankings reviewed over 1,500 data providers, a significant increase from past years, placing Anteriad in the top one percent of data providers rated. 

“Anteriad has earned their place in the top twenty-five data providers across the over 1,500 providers reviewed in this year’s Data Privacy Scores report. They have proven that they go above and beyond to deliver value to customers that is of the utmost in quality and takes into account data privacy. B2B marketers can be confident when they work with Anteriad that they have a highly trustworthy and transparent partner,” said Lisa Abousaleh Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder at Neutronian.

DPS provides verification and ranking of companies and domains based on data privacy., and establishes a standard for data privacy verification that provides this transparency and allows organizations to evaluate partners more effectively.

Over 3,000 companies and domains in total have been scored for the January 2023 release. This includes traditional third-party data providers, analytics partners and ad tech platforms as well as brands, retailers and publishers that collect first party data.

“We are thrilled to place in the top one percent of data providers reviewed in this year’s Data Privacy Scores report. Anteriad takes data quality and transparency extremely seriously, and B2B marketers can now be confident that our approach is independently endorsed by this highly trusted rating,” said Karie Burt, Chief Data and Privacy Officer at Anteriad. 

About Neutronian Data Privacy Scores

Neutronian Data Privacy Scores (DPS) provide verification and ranking of companies and domains based on an assessment of data privacy. With an increasing number of high-profile privacy fines and lawsuits, it is clear that more transparency is needed across the marketing ecosystem. Neutronian’s Data Privacy Scores establish a standard for data privacy verification that provides this transparency and allows organizations to evaluate partners more effectively. Learn more here: https://neutronian.com/ratings/data-privacy-scores/

About Anteriad

For over 20 years, Anteriad has put B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. With more than 500 billion buyer-related signals tracked every month on our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform, customers like IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo benefit from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.


Emily Riley
914-330-1128
emily@rileystrategic.com

