The Jensen Project announces third cycle of GrantTank, a program designed to provide necessary resources to combat human trafficking in the United States

Irving, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January, 11, 2023 | Irving, TX: The Jensen Project, an Irving-based foundation, announces GrantTank will open and accept applications for a third year, committing yet again to funding up to $2 million over the next two years to qualified nonprofits who provide housing for adult, females survivors of sex trafficking as well as nonprofits that have created innovative technological solutions for advancing the anti-human trafficking field.

GrantTank was created in 2020 by The Jensen Project with the goal of creating a think tank for the anti-trafficking field, unifying individuals who ultimately have the same goal, serving survivors of human trafficking well, ensuring safety, stabilization, and holistic healing.

Since it's conception, The Jensen Project's GrantTank program has partnered with 18 unique organizations and funded more than $10 million in grants to elevate the anti-trafficking field, providing necessary funding to continue exceptional aftercare programing as well as providing leadership, strategic planning and revenue generating trainings.

For this cycle of GrantTank, The Jensen Project is seeking applications which provide housing for adult, female survivors of sex trafficking, or innovative technological solutions to help collectively move the anti-human trafficking field forward. Within those categories, projects that fill the greatest need in their community will be prioritized.

Qualified organizations are invited to apply to GrantTank 2023. Applications will be accepted February 1-28, 2023, through our website. We will not accept applications received after 11:59pm CST on February 28, 2023. To review the FAQs, the full list of qualifications and to apply, please visit TheJensenProject.org today.

About The Jensen Project: Founded by philanthropist, Janet Jensen, The Jensen Project exists to fuel strategic partnerships in the fight against sexual violence. We exist to learn what each organization does best and may benefit from collaboration to benefit all survivors of human trafficking. Learn more at TheJensenProject.org.

Claire Hidalgo - Program Director The Jensen Project 9729994529 CHidalgo@TheJensenProject.org