Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Marietta, GA With Free Washes

THOMASTON, Ga., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened a fifth, brand-new location in Marietta on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2745 Powder Springs Road.

To celebrate their grand opening, the newest Marietta location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 18. Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month - now through March. Once a new membership is activated at the new Powder Springs Road location, customers can use unlimited wash memberships at any Tidal Wave location.

"This is our fifth location in Marietta," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're excited to expand our footprint with this brand-new location and bring the convenience of our industry-leading conveyor car wash to more folks in the community. Whether or not you are familiar with Tidal Wave, now is a great time to stop by our new location to experience our wash and consider joining our unlimited wash club. Our team is looking forward to serving Marietta for many years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class locations, and top-tier customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car wash technology, introducing Graph-X4 as their premium wash option in 2022. Graph X4 provides powerful four-layer protection for your vehicle from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays, paired with space-age sparkle.

Stop by for a single wash or join our Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day. Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans - perfect for businesses with multiple company cars.

Give the gift of a clean car for the new year with a Tidal Wave gift card. An ideal choice for holidays, birthdays or celebrations, a Tidal Wave Auto Spa gift card can fit any gift-giving need. Gift cards are reloadable and can be purchased online or at the nearest Tidal Wave location. For more information, visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/gift-cards/.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve - and makes it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about how to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for your next fundraiser, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company that was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 140 locations across 21 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company takes pride in its charitable efforts and was recently recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

