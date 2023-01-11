Automated Securities Trading System Patents Available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

Ocean Tomo Transactions announces the auction of Automated Securities Trading System Patents via the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ market.

The patent auction, lot 165, consists of six U.S. patents including:



System and method for portfolio synchronization

System and method for automated trade replication trade bundling and detachment

System and method for automated mobile alert-based trading mobile trade replication and detachment

This portfolio is directed towards a system and method for automated trade bundling. The inventive concept captured in this portfolio allows followers to attach to lead traders, and to follow the trades made by the lead traders.

The presented technology provides accessibility and reliability of information related to the trading of shares or securities by experienced people to those who are less experienced, do not have the knowledge, or confidence for individual trading operations. It may also help traders to exchange ideas and improve risk management capability.

The portfolio provides an attractive opportunity for a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) trading business or firms specialized in securities trading to allow users or employees to execute trades following a selected leader, model, or portfolio plan.

To request bidder credentials or to receive further information on this portfolio available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo at Layna.guo@jsheld.com or +1 312 327 8179.

About Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held.

The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market (OTBA) was built to further enhance Intellectual Property (IP) liquidity and transaction transparency. OTBA serves a broad community of active buyers and sellers, providing a platform to purchase or sell patents and patent applications globally. This market is supported by Ocean Tomo Transactions and affiliate international voice brokers.

Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory services related to intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

