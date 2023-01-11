Pegasus Wong, Chairman of Gallery Five Trading & Contracting accepted into Forbes Business Council

Pegasus Wong is the Chairman of Gallery Five Trading & Contracting, Founder and Chairman of Pegasus Global Development (Holdings) Ltd, business sector on real estate investment and development, asset management, trading business, contracting & fit out, business locate in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Qatar, Dubai, Italy, France and London. He is Executive director of Federation Development Company Ltd and Independent Non-Executive director and board member of Hong Kong listed company Simplicity Holding Limited stock code: 8367. He was an Advisor to Chairman of Farnova Group Holdings Ltd stock code: 8153, an electric car listed company in Hong Kong. Mr. Pegasus Wong is currently the Chief Representative in Dubai of the United World Chinese Association and former Chairman of Belt and Road China & Arab Investment and Trading association. He has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Pegasus Wong was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Pegasus Wong into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Pegasus Wong has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Pegasus will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Pegasus Wong will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Forbes community. It is an honor to be a member of the Forbes Business Council. With my almost 20 years in the business industry, I will be happy to share my humble beginnings in order to inspire others and, in turn, gain more knowledge that will help me learn new things about how businesses evolve over time. Most importantly. I am thrilled to take others on our journey and share information and happenings about Gallery Five Trading & Contracting."

Pegasus Wong is an Honorary Fellow of Switzerland St. Clements University and Honorary advisor of International American University. Studied MBA in Marketing Strategy at Newport University and MBA degree at Peking University on Real Estate Management. At the moment, He is the Chairman of Gallery Five Trading & Contracting, A pioneering and leading contracting and fit out firm in Doha, Qatar. GFTC brings together a world-class professional team of architects, interior designers, engineers, and technicians. GFTC has strong connections in Hong Kong, the Middle East and Europe, as well as an established reputation in the industry. Over the years, GFTC has established stable materials supplier channels from around the world. Please visit http://www.galleryfiveqatar.com for more information.

