Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioLineRx Ltd. ("BioLine" or the "Company") BLRX and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquiredBioLine securities between February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/blrx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not well financed to develop Motixafortide while at the same time advancing other pipeline programs; (2) BioLine would require a loan from Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million and then also would require a $15M securities offering to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/blrx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss inBioLine, you have until March 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

