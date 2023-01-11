Built In Honors JumpCloud in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it was honored in Built In's 2023 Best Places To Work Awards . Specifically, JumpCloud earned a place on Fully Remote Best Midsize Places to Work and Fully Remote Best Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.



"It's an honor to be recognized for JumpCloud's success in building a great remote-first culture," said Amy Moynihan, chief people officer, JumpCloud. "Core to our success is a combination of transparent communication, organizational alignment, and great leaders who build high-performing teams. Trust is foundational to all of this — hire great people and trust them to do what you hire them to do. With that, employees can choose how to best balance their work and personal life to fit their own unique needs, and not the confines of a traditional 9-to-5 in-office job."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

JumpCloud unifies identity, device, and access management for IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) within over 180,000 organizations worldwide. JumpCloud offers admins a single pane of glass to manage core functions within the IT stack, from single sign-on (SSO), password management, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to SCIM connectors, patch management, and mobile device management (MDM).

