Leading Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Erez Dayan (Reno/Tahoe, NV) Selected as Director of Surgery for The Aesthetic Multispecialty Society (AMS) Scientific Committee North America

As the new director of surgery for the AMS North American Scientific Committee, Dr. Erez Dayan will offer his expertise as a leader in the field of aesthetic medicine.

RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) January 11, 2023

Renowned cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon, Dr. Erez Dayan of Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in RenoTahoe, NV, has been appointed the new director of surgery for The Aesthetic Multispecialty Society (AMS) North America's - Scientific Committee. Dr. Dayan is a highly sought-after international mentor and lecturer, publishing journal articles and books on various plastic surgery topics and is at the forefront of research, emerging innovations and minimally invasive modalities for aesthetic treatments. He serves as a co-investigator for industry-sponsored grants and is a lead investigator for FDA trials of aesthetic prototype devices. With this new position, Dr. Dayan will be able to continue contributing his knowledge to help educate thousands of doctors around the world.

The Aesthetic Multispecialty Society (AMS) was created to allow medical aesthetic practitioners to gather together in order to improve techniques and practices in aesthetic medicine around the world. The AMS North America Scientific Committee is supported through collaboration with the AMS Global Scientific Committee and is comprised of leading physicians across multiple specialties. Each member is an innovator in medical aesthetics, and the group is organized into four focus areas (aesthetic dermatology, surgical, anatomy and genital health & aesthetics) to ensure the full scope of medical aesthetics is addressed continuously through education, news, research and peer-to-peer engagement. The AMS conducts leading aesthetic meetings nationally and internationally including the Aesthetic & Antiaging Medicine World Congress, Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology, and The Aesthetic Show congress.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the North America AMS Scientific Committee as the new director of surgery and contribute to its ongoing success," says Dr. Erez Dayan.

More about Dr. Erez Dayan:

Dr. Erez Dayan completed his training at the elite Harvard Plastic Surgery program before earning a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the world-class Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Dayan provides comprehensive aesthetic treatments for the face, breast and body, as well as reconstructive surgery. From cosmetic procedures such as facelifts, breast augmentations, rhinoplasty and tummy tucks, to more customized, unique treatments such as radiofrequency or ultrasound skin tightening, MOHS reconstruction and fat transfer, Dr. Dayan applies a precision-based approach that reflects his innate penchant for excellence. At his practice Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, located at 5588 Longley Lane, Suite A, in Reno, Nevada, Dr. Dayan offers cutting-edge technology, advanced surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments. To schedule a consultation or for more information, please call 775-800-4444 or visit http://www.avanceplasticsurgery.com.

