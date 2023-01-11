Allergist/Immunologist Misu Paul, MD to Join ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP In Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights Brooklyn, NY

Tarrytown, New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce that, as of February 1, 2023, allergist/immunologist Misu Paul, MD will join its roster of over 300 ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology specialists and sub-specialists.

Dr. Misu Paul completed her medical degree at the Stony Brook School of Medicine in 2013 followed by her residency in Internal Medicine at the SUNY Stony Brook—Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, New York. She went on to complete her fellowship in Adult and Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at Baylor College of Medicine in 2021. Given her academic background, research experience, and fellowship training, Dr. Paul is enthusiastic to deliver comprehensive care for adult and pediatric patients with a wide variety of allergic and immunologic conditions including asthma, environmental allergies, sinus disease, atopic dermatitis (eczema), urticaria (hives), contact dermatitis (skin allergy), food allergy, and drug allergy.

Dr. Paul is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Allergy and Immunology. She has conducted research on a variety of topics, which she has presented at local and national meetings. Dr. Paul is active in the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. She is also fluent in Bengali, (semi) Hindi, and English.

Dr. Paul looks forward to developing meaningful and lasting relationships with her patients and their families.

In Bay Ridge, Dr. Paul will work side-by-side with otolaryngologists Ramez Habib, MD, Christopher Song, MD, and Wesley Davidson, MD. In Dyker Heights, she will join otolaryngologists Leon Chen, MD and Wayne Chung, MD.

The group is also excited to announce that with the arrival of Dr. Paul in Bay Ridge, Ratika Gupta, MD, who joined ENTA in 2019, will be moving full-time to the group's clinical location in Woodbridge, NJ. Shaan Waqar, MD who has served as the allergist in Woodbridge, NJ since 2018 will be relocating to the practice's clinical location in Plainview, NY.

Each ENTA clinical site offers highly specialized services from allergy testing, allergy treatments, asthma treatments, to immunotherapy. The group's allergists work hand-in-hand with their ENT specialists to provide patients with the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art medical care. Many of the common disorders that are treated by ear, nose, and throat specialists can be symptoms of allergic diseases. ENTA's otolaryngologists and allergists work together as a team to provide faster diagnosis and comprehensive treatment plans, so that patients benefit from this close collaboration.

Prashant Ponda, MD, Board Member and Chair of ENTA's Allergy Division, noted, "We are delighted to have someone of Dr. Paul's training and credentials join our team. We pride our allergy group on its ability to provide patients with the highest level of medical care, and I am certain Dr. Paul will deliver to that standard."

Robert Glazer, ENTA's Chief Executive Officer, adds "Having Dr. Paul come on board with the immediate flexibility to serve patient needs at a number of different clinical locations is a huge bonus to ENTA. Our practice and the many patients we serve will clearly benefit from Dr. Paul's extensive knowledge in the field of Allergy and Immunology. We feel very fortunate to have such an exceptional specialist working on our team and we welcome her to our practice and our community."

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 providers practicing in over 55 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment

Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 9149842531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com