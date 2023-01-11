Jan. 11, 2023 – TWC Welcomes Treviño as the New Commissioner Representing Labor

Date: Jan. 11, 2023

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Alberto “Albert” Treviño, III as the Texas Workforce Commission’s new Commissioner Representing Labor.

“I am honored to serve the interests of 14 million Texans as the Commissioner Representing Labor,” said Commissioner Treviño. “I look forward to working with staff and my fellow Commissioners to continue making Texas the best place to live and work.”

Albert Treviño of Harlingen is a retired U.S. Border Patrol agent. Treviño has nearly 33 years of combined law enforcement and border patrol experience, with 21 years of service to Local 3307 of the National Border Patrol Council ( NBPC ), where he served as executive vice president. Treviño is the current elected NBPC national treasurer.

“I congratulate Commissioner Treviño on his appointment to the Texas Workforce Commission,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “His years of public service will be a valuable asset as we work together to strengthen the Texas economy by expanding opportunities for our Texas workforce.”

Prior to NBPC , Commissioner Treviño served as a police instructor, background investigator, and patrol officer for the Harlingen Police Department. He is a 3rd degree knight of the Knights of Columbus, former member of the City of Harlingen Tennis Advisory Board, and former volunteer for Little League Baseball. Treviño received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Texas Southmost College.

“Congratulations and a warm welcome to Commissioner Treviño,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “I look forward to working together to connect Texas’ workforce with our world-class Texas employers.”

The Office of the Commissioner Representing Labor advocates for the interests of workers with respect to TWC services. Workers may contact the Commissioner's office for information about TWC services and for referral to agencies or entities that might assist with workplace concerns. For more information, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/office-commissioner-representing-labor.



