Celebrity Corvette to be Auctioned at Barrett-Jackson on Jan. 27—Michael Buffer to Sell ZR-1 Corvette

World-Famous Sports & Entertainment Announcer Michael Buffer to Sell ZR-1 Corvette at Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.
It's a very special car and it's such a different special color with metallic flakes in the orange. I literally got every option on this ZR-1 except the race-track wheels."
— Michael Buffer
Corvettes are known for going fast, and the 2019 ZR-1 Corvette owned by Michael Buffer, world-famous sports and entertainment announcer, is sure to go fast at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Friday, January 27, 2023. Buffer, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, the World Boxing Hall of Fame, and the International Sports Hall of Fame, is known for his trademarked phrase, “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble.” He will be at the auto auction to present his vehicle, which will include a signed pair of boxing gloves, making it an even more memorable collector’s item.
Why is he selling his beloved sports car? Buffer believes Vettes are meant to be driven, and wants someone who can enjoy its capabilities to the fullest to have that opportunity. The ZR-1’s 755hp engine – the fastest factory-made Corvette model ever – is reported to clock 0 to 60 in 2.85 seconds. “I want someone who will give it a lot of love and keep it. I was going to keep it forever, but I just don’t have a chance to drive it much anymore,” said Buffer, whose globe-trotting profession has taken him to every continent except Antarctica.
After talking with his friend Abraham Razick, a decorated U.S. Veteran and owner of Fullerton Ford Orange County in Fullerton, Calif., Buffer decided to try the auction route for his limited-edition Corvette. With two decades of automotive experience and numerous industry connections, Razick suggested Buffer’s ZR-1 Corvette would be suitable for Barrett-Jackson, a renowned auction attended by car collectors from all over the world. “My Vette could even be in Abu Dhabi by February,” said Buffer.
The opening bid is expected to start at $200,000. Buffer’s ZR-1 is number 444 of 600 of the 2019 Corvettes specially ordered in the Sebring orange package and features black leather interior with orange trim. Buffer’s wife, Christine, picked the color and the package. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit The Forgotten Dog Foundation, a Los Angeles-based non-profit dedicated to rescuing animals, of which Christine Buffer is a board member. Buffer has been the only owner of the vehicle, which has 4,100 miles.
Since taking possession of the specially ordered vehicle in 2018, Buffer, who lives in Southern California, said he’s only seen one other ZR-1 on the road, and it was a black ZR-1. Buffer is not a car collector; the ZR-1 was his only “sports toy.” Among his favorite memories in the car was a road trip to Fresno, Calif. right after he purchased it. “I had a job in Fresno, and it was a wide-open highway and quite a great ride. Normally, I would have flown, but since I had this car, it was a dream to drive it,” said Buffer.
What would he tell the new buyer? “It’s a very special car and it’s such a different special color with metallic flakes in the orange,” said Buffer. “I literally got every option on this car except the race-track wheels because I wanted to be able to drive it around the city. It is a car you can drive every day, or you can go to a track and open it up.”
Interested buyers may attend the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale in person or online. Barrett-Jackson is located at 15555 North 79th Place, Suite A, in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about registering to bid on Buffer’s ZR-1 Corvette, visit https://barrett-jackson.com/Bidder/Home. For more information about Buffer, visit https://www.letsrumble.com/. For more information about Fullerton Ford Orange County, visit https://www.fullertonfordoc.com/. For more information about The Forgotten Dog Foundation, visit https://theforgottendog.org/.
