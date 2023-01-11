Submit Release
The HomeBuyers Hour | Art and Science of Real Estate with Guest Host Nicole Hajdu

The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Patrick Loftus

Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Charlie, Joey, Patrick, and Guest Host Nicole Hajdu talk about tried-and-true methodologies to achieve success while elevating the process for clients

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over a decade of real estate experience under her belt, Nicole Hajdu’s unmatched local expertise and dedication to her clients is evident in every real estate transaction. She provides her clients with a highly personalized, collaborative and stress-free real estate experience. Nicole takes the time to listen to the needs of her clients, and help them navigate the real estate process with ease. She is a highly driven individual, and attributes her real estate success with her passion for learning and development. Nicole has been named a Chicago Association of Realtors®Top Producer and Dream Town Top Producer every year since 2016, and most recently was a Five Star Professional Award Winner and member of the Forbes 500 list. As the founder of The Hajdu Group, Nicole and her team are proud to offer clients the best-in-class experience and strategies they deserve. The Hajdu Group brings together the art and science of real estate, relying on tried-and-true methodologies to achieve success while elevating the process for clients.

Nicole is committed to advocating for her clients’ goals and supporting them in making the most informed decision possible. Her corporate advertising, marketing and customer service background, in addition to a variety of industry certifications—ranging from negotiations, short sales and foreclosures to renovations and design—give her clients an edge. Nicole offers her clients in-depth knowledge of the market, so they can make a strategic investment, and best meet their needs. Her extensive experience in renovation allows her to provide first-hand knowledge to her clients, along with a vast network of resources to support them, whether a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor. An expert negotiator, Nicole masterfully works through the complexities of her client’s transactions to secure the best outcome.

A Chicago native, Nicole serves both the city and northwest suburbs. When time permits, Nicole can be found horseback riding with her daughter, reading, traveling, and spending time with her husband, children, and two dogs. Nicole is also committed to giving back to her community. In addition to donating a portion of every commission to One Tree Planted, Nicole and her team members support a different charitable cause each month.

Nicole Hajdu
Dreamtown Realty
5310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
+1 773-727-2199

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
