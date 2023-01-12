Dr. Azzawi Dental Clinic in Vienna Offers Aesthetic Veneers & Dental Treatments
Regular dental examinations are necessary to keep teeth and gums in good condition. Experts advise seeing the dentist at least once a year, but going every six months can avert many dental issues. As a result, preventative care has become the focus of contemporary dental practice. In addition, many modern oral healthcare facilities, such as Dr. Azzawi Dental Clinic, provide treatment for gummy smiles, chipped, dark color, and non-aligned teeth through dental implants such as porcelain or aesthetic veneers. Patients who undergo cosmetic dentistry procedures like veneers, dental implants, and teeth whitening have numerous advantages, including enhanced oral health, more confidence, and a more attractive smile.
Confidence issues brought on by dental flaws can make even everyday activities like job interviews, social gatherings, and dating seem like a big hassle. For example, those with crooked or discolored teeth may not feel like smiling. However, there are simple methods to restore an individual's smile and self-esteem. An easy way to fix chips, close gaps, and brighten the smile is by using aesthetic veneers, a type of dental veneer.
Aesthetic veneers are thin pieces of porcelain or composite material that are custom-made to fit over the front surface of a tooth. They are used to improve the appearance of teeth that are discolored, chipped, misshapen, or slightly misaligned. Another benefit of using veneers, according to Dr. Azzawi Dental Clinic in Vienna, is that it is less intrusive than crowns and close small misalignments. However, it's important to note that veneers are not suitable for everyone, and the best approach will depend on individual needs and circumstances. Therefore, contacting a dental clinic in Vienna is a good idea to determine which implants or veneers suit the individual. For example, Dr. Azzawi Dental Clinic is a highly recommended dental practice in Vienna, assessing the candidate's suitability for dental implants.
Another issue that affects self-confidence and social interactions is a gummy smile. A gummy smile appears for several reasons, such as genetics, short upper lips, enlarged gums, and other dental deformities. The good news is that a gummy smile is simple to repair and can be corrected by a dentist. One example is the work of Dr. Azzawi Dental Clinic, which employs micro-surgical procedures like crown lengthening to bring balance to the appearance of the patient's teeth and gums. Depending on the setup, this treatment can be done on a single tooth or multiple teeth throughout a single appointment. One can see the effect right away. Contact an experienced dental practice in Vienna, like Dr. Azzawi Dental Clinic, to understand and find a safe and long-term solution for dental health.
About Dr. Azzawi Dental Clinic
Dr. Azzawi is an experienced dentist specializing in aesthetic dentistry in Vienna. His dental practice, Dr.Azzawi Dental Clinic, provides holistic dental treatment after planning and diagnosis of each patient to determine the best option for individual needs.
