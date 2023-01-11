Automation in Line Marking Robots Accelerating Demand across Regions Surpassing a Market Value of US$ 273.95 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Expanding Expenditure On Sports And Technology Influencing Growth Of Line Marking Robots Market In North America Expecting To Capture More Than Half Of The Global Market Share.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Line Marking Robots market garnered a market value of US$ 16.64 Mn in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 273.95 Mn by registering a CAGR of 29% in the forecast period 2023-2033. Growth of the Line Marking Robots market can be attributed to increasing global population, rapid urbanization, and growing disposable income levels. The market for Line Marking Robots Registered a CAGR of 27% in the historical period 2018-2022.



Newly-released line marking robots market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 25% by volume in 2022, to total around 390 units. Fact.MR estimates that line marking robots revenue will grow 12.6X from 2023 to 2033.

How Automation in Line Marking Robots Accelerating Demand across Regions?

Traditional line-marking devices are controlled by hand. They are walk-behind devices that are used to apply paint to various surfaces; nevertheless, they are less effective and more likely to make mistakes.

Automation has improved safety by removing human mistake, boosting accuracy, speeding up the process, and lowering time spent on it. The use of line marking equipment has made it simpler to mark different kinds of lines in the field. These include pitch and field lines, coaching zones, yard numbers, track markings, and hash marks.

Additionally, due to their accuracy and simple operations, numerous location systems like GPS and GLONASS are now being used in line-marking robots.

Furthermore, with the development of infrastructure and push towards sports at various educational institutes, utilization of line marking robots for college-level sports competition is set to gain high traction. The aforementioned factors would facilitate the growth opportunity for the Line Marking Robots market, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of 29% in terms of value over the forecast period 2023-2033.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

From 2023-2033, Fact.MR expects Line Marking Robots revenue to flourish at a 29% CAGR

In 2033, Line Marking Robots market worth is poised to reach US$ 273.95 Mn

Top 3 manufacturers of line marking robots account for around 73% share in the global market

The North America line marking robots market share in 2022 is expected to be more than half of the global market.

Europe is expected to account for almost 36% demand by volume.

demand by volume. Revenue from line marking robots with marking speed between 2.1– 5 m/s is expected to increase at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast decade.

during the forecast decade. The market in China and Japan is set to expand at over 38% and 26% CAGRs, respectively, with both countries accounting for 90% share in the East Asia market.



Market Competition

Major players are channeling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market. Key players in the market are SWOZI AG, Tiny Mobile Robots, Turf Tank ApS, Pitchmark, Fleet Line Markers Ltd, and Fountain Line Line Markers.

In July 2022, Turf Tank announced the launching the next-generation line marking software for its robot, improving its usability, and increasing the efficiency of the line marking process. The new software will be available to all new customers globally, beginning July 1. Ever since its launch in 2015, the Turf Tank robot has helped sports organizations around the world save time and money painting their fields. And with the new product, the company aims to make the process even easier for those managing fields. The new system brings a set of new features that improve the user experience.



Key Segments Profiled in the Line Marking Robots Industry Survey

By Tracking Technology GPS GLONASS DPS + GLONASS

By Wheel Three Wheel Line Marking Robots Four Wheel Line Marking Robots By Mode of Operation Automatic Line Marking Robots Manual + Automatic Line Marking Robots

By Marking Speed 1-2 m/s Line Marking Robots 2.1-5 m/s Line Marking Robots >5 m/s Line Marking Robots

By Paint Capacity Below 10 Liter Line Marking Robots 10-15 Liter Line Marking Robots 15-20 Liter Line Marking Robots Above 20 Liter Line Marking Robots

By End User Sport Authorities National District / State Level Universities Schools Recreational Parks Youth Clubs Others



More Valuable Insights

Fact.Mr, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Line Marking Robots market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Tracking Technology (GPS, GLONASS, DPS + GLONASS), By Wheel (Three and Four Wheel Line Marking Robots), By Mode of Operation (Automatic Line Marking Robots, Manual + Automatic Line Marking Robots), & Region.

