FourKites Recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work, Bolsters its C-Suite

Built In recognizes the company for the third straight year as FourKites continues to attract industry veterans to its leadership team

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced it has earned a place on Built In’s list of 2023 Best Places to Work in Chicago for the third consecutive year. Building on another year of rapid growth , FourKites has also strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success.



Built In’s annual awards program recognizes companies that foster meaningful employee experiences through cultural programs and benefits their people value. It includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. Winners are determined based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits, including criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“We’re honored to be recognized again for our efforts to build a culture that prioritizes employee development and wellbeing while celebrating our diversity,” said Chris Brown, FourKites Executive Vice President, People. “From benefits like recharge days to employee-led affinity groups, feedback from all levels and teams is driving the FourKites employee experience, even as we continue to scale and grow.”

In addition to its ongoing recognition as a great place to work, FourKites’ leadership position and growing momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry. The company also announced today that Fabrizio (Fab) Brasca has been promoted to FourKites Chief Strategy Officer. Brasca joined FourKites last year as EVP, Industry and Market Strategy. As Chief Strategy Officer, he will continue to lead the company’s Industry teams and take on expanded responsibilities including the strategy for FourKites’ Global Alliances division and leadership of the customer value engineering and pre-sales functions.

Additionally, Rebecca Nerad joined FourKites as Vice President of Global Customer Success. Nerad has over 20 years in the supply chain industry, holding customer success roles for companies such as i2 Technologies, JDA Software and Bristlecone. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Customer Success at e2open, maximizing solution adoption, expansion and retention. Nerad and her team will remain focused on building strong relationships and driving value with customers as FourKites expands.

“Fab has played a pivotal role in establishing FourKites’ industry team and building a vertical go-to-market strategy. His industry knowledge and partnership with customers will serve him well as he helps FourKites develop and execute its strategy more broadly,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “And Rebecca is a remarkable talent and a great fit for our culture, where we pride ourselves on true partnership with our customers. I look forward to working with both of them, as we continue toward our goal of helping customers achieve 100% visibility everywhere.”

