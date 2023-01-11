Finwave Joins American Semiconductor Innovation Coalition to Shift the Momentum of Semiconductor Innovation to the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3DGaNTM (Gallium Nitride) innovators Finwave Semiconductor, Inc. today announced they have joined the American Semiconductor Innovation Coalition (ASIC). ASIC recently expanded its membership to include representatives from all stages of the chipmaking supply chain, and Finwave will be joining fellow technology innovators to advance U.S. semiconductor R&D leadership.



ASIC is a coalition of more than 160 organizations developing a proposal to utilize CHIPS and Science Act funding – and serves as the main technical driver of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP). ASIC supports the research, development, prototyping, and manufacturing transfer goals of the NSTC and NAPMP and ensures they are met.

Finwave, a highly innovative early-stage technology company that was spun out of MIT, holds numerous GaN FinFET technology patents. Currently, GaN semiconductors are almost exclusively manufactured outside of the U.S. Together with ASIC, Finwave seeks to change that by working to stimulate IC manufacturing in U.S. Finwave champions the building of new fabs, as well as the expansion of existing fabs, to boost American semiconductor research, development and production.

Seeking to unlock the promise of 5G, Finwave’s award-winning 3DGaN FinFET technology combines best-in-class power amplification efficiency with high-volume manufacturing to overcome the performance and cost limitations that have together stymied widespread adoption of mmWave. Finwave significantly improves linearity, output power and efficiency in 5G mmWave systems – while greatly reducing costs for carriers. By leveraging high-volume 8” Si CMOS fabs for producing 3DGaN chips, Finwave’s devices benefit from both the cost model and scalability of silicon technology. By joining ASIC’s growing membership of companies, universities, startups and nonprofits, Finwave will have access to high-volume fabs and the lithography requirements necessary to bring the company’s technology to volume production.

“Finwave is pleased to join ASIC and its members in the pursuit of strengthening U.S. technology leadership and expanding domestic semiconductor production,” said Bin Lu, CEO of Finwave. “ASIC’s work to create technology hubs – and develop U.S. supply chains and production for our future economic prosperity and national security – aligns perfectly with our goal to provide disruptive 3DGaN FinFET IC technology. Continued development of our technology will help strengthen America’s technology supply chains and leadership, increase production and grow jobs in the U.S.”

“Finwave is a proven GaN innovator, and the company’s input and expertise will be key to helping advance U.S. semiconductor R&D leadership in the U.S.,” said Douglas Grose, Ph.D., spokesperson for ASIC. “With roots in MIT and the Northeast, Finwave is a shining example of U.S.-based innovation – and an ideal member company to support us in our mission to move manufacturing in this country forward.”

More information can be found at www.finwavesemi.com.

About the American Semiconductor Innovation Coalition

The American Semiconductor Innovation Coalition (ASIC) represents more than 160 businesses, startups, universities, and nonprofits dedicated to bringing the best research and development to the National Semiconductor Technology Center and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program. Learn more about ASIC and its members at http://asicoalition.org .

About Finwave Semiconductor, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Finwave Semiconductor is shaping the future through a new breakthrough transistor designed to optimize the potential of Gallium Nitride (GaN). Finwave’s advanced 3DGaNTM technology is the discovery of prominent MIT innovators who are focused on bringing the true potential of GaN to key industries including 5G, AI, cloud computing, and EV and autonomous vehicles.

Finwave is the creator of the world’s first 8” GaN insulating gate FinFET processed in a Si CMOS fab. The company’s proven, award-winning, breakthrough GaN FinFET technology, and its 3D fin transistor structure, is the result of more than 100 years of combined cutting-edge research. Finwave has offices in Massachusetts and California, as well as partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.finwavesemi.com.

