Research Group Patents New Vitamin for Health and Well-Being

Independent research scientist secures U.S. patent for Vitamin MePiA

/EIN News/ -- LODA, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A private research group has secured a U.S. patent for a newly discovered vitamin. Vitamin MePiA is the second of two new vitamins that have been patented by this group, Aardsma Research and Publishing, located in the small town of Loda, IL.

This second patent, issued by the USPTO in the fall of 2022, states in the abstract and summary the expected benefits of this new vitamin when supplemented in the diet.

The full patent may be read here: https://www.biblicalchronologist.org/store/MePiA-Patent-US-2021.PDF 

Gerald Aardsma, Ph.D., has dedicated his life to independent research work. One of his long-held goals has been accomplished by discovering these two vitamins and subsequently securing these two patents.

"It has been a long and arduous path to discovery. I hope people will educate themselves about my work, so they can take appropriate action for their health and well-being." - Dr. Gerald Aardsma

More information on Dr. Aardsma's research pertaining to these vitamins can be found at www.biblicalchronologist.org or by calling 217-803-0212.

Contact Information:
Jennifer Hall
Marketing and Communications
jjh@aardsmaresearchandpublishing.com
+12178030212

Image 1: Dr. Gerald Aardsma


Patentee of new vitamin for health and well-being



