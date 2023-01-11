FXLV, SI & SGLY Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV)

Class Period: F45 securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted in July 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”)

Deadline: February 6, 2023

The Complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) F45’s rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on, inter alia, franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business; and (2) as a result, the offering documents misrepresented and failed to disclose material adverse facts pertaining to the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)

Class Period: November 9, 2021 - November 17, 2022

Deadline: February 6, 2023

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate's customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 - November 17, 2022

Deadline: February 7, 2023

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Yang Jie’s true educational background, that he had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, committed forgery, was the largest shareholder and Vice President of Finance, for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, China Commercial Credit (“CCC”), which failed after reporting massive losses; (2) material related party transactions with SOS Information Technology New York Inc. (“SOS”) (where Jie’s wife was Vice President) and Rich Trading Co. Ltd USA (“Rich Trading”); (3) independent director John Levy’s long tenure as a director of CCC; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny and ultimately was subject to a United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and SEC investigation and action as well as a potential delisting by NASDAQ; and as a result (5) the Company’s statements during the Class Period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

