Nearly 16 Million People Have Signed Up for Affordable Health Coverage in ACA Marketplaces Since Start of Open Enrollment Period

This record-breaking enrollment represents a 13% increase over last year, including over 3 million people new to the Marketplaces.

Open enrollment continues through January 15

ACA Marketplace National Enrollment Snapshot

Today, the Biden-Harris administration announced that about 15.9 million people have selected an Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace health plan nationwide since the start of the 2023 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period (OEP) on November 1. This represents activity through January 7, 2023 (Week 10) for the 33 Marketplaces using HealthCare.gov and through December 31, 2022 (Week 9) for the 18 State-based Marketplaces (SBMs) in 17 states and the District of Columbia that are using their own eligibility and enrollment platforms. Total plan selections include 3.1 million people (20% of total) who are new to the Marketplaces for 2023, and 12.8 million people (80% of total) who had active 2022 coverage and made a plan selection for 2023 coverage or were automatically re-enrolled. About 1.8 million more people have signed up for health insurance, or a 13% increase, from this time last year.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made expanding access to health insurance a key priority, and we are thrilled to see so many Americans enrolling in Affordable Care Act plans this year,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, four out of five HealthCare.gov enrollees can find coverage for $10 or less. There are only five days left in Open Enrollment: do not miss your chance to enroll in high-quality, affordable health care. Start the new year off right and visit HealthCare.Gov today.”

"We continue to see historic enrollment numbers due to increased financial assistance from the Inflation Reduction Act and new eligibility for families, but we're not done yet," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period isn’t over yet. There is still time to enroll or find a new plan for yourself or your family. I encourage all those looking for affordable, quality health care, or interested in exploring their options, to visit HealthCare.gov before the final deadline on January 15.”

The 2023 Marketplace OEP runs from November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023 for Marketplaces using the HealthCare.gov platform. People generally need to submit an application and choose a plan by January 15 for their coverage to start February 1. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines vary and may be longer than the HealthCare.gov deadlines. State-specific deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made expanding access to health insurance and lowering health care costs for America’s families a top priority, and under their leadership, the national uninsured rate reached an all-time low earlier this year.

The Biden-Harris Administration encourages all families to visit HealthCare.gov and check out the health care coverage options and savings available to them. This year, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, more people will continue to qualify for help purchasing quality health coverage with expanded financial assistance. Four out of five people returning to HealthCare.gov will be able to find a plan for $10 or less after tax credits. People with coverage through HealthCare.gov are encouraged to return and shop to see if another plan better meets their needs at a lower cost.

Individuals will also benefit from a highly competitive Marketplace. Ninety-two percent of HealthCare.gov enrollees will have access to options from three or more insurance companies when they shop for plans. Also, new standardized plan options are available in 2023 through HealthCare.gov, which help consumers compare and select plans. Standardized plans offer the same deductibles and cost-sharing for certain benefits, and the same out-of-pocket limits as other standardized plans within the same health plan category. Most of these standardized plan options offer many services pre-deductible, including primary care, generic drugs, preferred brand drugs, urgent care, specialist visits, mental health and substance use outpatient office visits, as well as speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

Individuals can enroll or re-enroll in health insurance coverage for 2023 by visiting HealthCare.gov, or CuidadoDeSalud.gov, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. Individuals wanting assistance signing up for coverage may go to Find Local Help on HealthCare.gov to find a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor, or agent or broker: https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

Marketplace Enrollment Snapshot Overview:

Marketplace and Consumer Type Cumulative 2023 OEP Plan Selections Total: All Marketplaces 15,878,982 New Consumers 3,099,387 Returning Consumers1 12,779,595 Total HealthCare.gov Marketplaces 11,859,230 New Consumers 2,602,598 Returning Consumers 9,256,632 Total SBMs2 4,019,752 New Consumers 496,789 Returning Consumers 3,522,963

To view the third Marketplace enrollment snapshot report, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/marketplace-2023-open-enrollment-period-report- national-snapshot-3

Find out more via key highlights and improvements and infographic for the Marketplace 2023 Open Enrollment Period. For more information about how to enroll in Marketplace coverage, visit HealthCare.gov, CuidadoDeSalud.gov or your State-based Marketplace.

Endnotes

1 The returning consumers metric in this report only includes both consumers who have returned to their respective Marketplace through the reporting date and selected a plan for 2023 coverage, and consumers who have been automatically re-enrolled in their 2022 plan or a suggested alternate plan for 2023 coverage.

2 In addition to reported plan selections, New York and Minnesota have a Basic Health Program (BHP), which generally provides coverage to consumers with household incomes up to 200 percent of the FPL who are not eligible for Medicaid or CHIP and otherwise would be eligible for a QHP. From November 1 – December 31, 2022, New York had a total of 1,102,838 individuals enroll in a BHP. Minnesota’s BHP data was not available at the time of this report.