PS-Fertility, Inc. to Establish Operation in Albemarle County

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that PS-Fertility, Inc., a life sciences start-up that will commercialize a novel male fertility diagnostic technology originally developed at the University of Virginia, will invest $1.4 million to establish an operation in Albemarle County. The company will lease 4,000 square feet of space at 3030 Vision Lane in Charlottesville, which will serve as its headquarters and house a test kit assembly operation and a diagnostic laboratory. PS-Fertility plans to create 31 new jobs.

“Virginia continues to advance as a hub for cutting-edge research and development, and we are proud that this technology developed at one of our leading universities will have positive ripple effects on the life sciences industry in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Start-ups and small businesses are critical to Virginia’s future, and PS-Fertility is a homegrown success story that reinforces our commitment to providing an environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship. We look forward to supporting the company’s next chapter of growth in Albemarle County.”



“Virginia is the birthplace of innovations, and PS-Fertility’s groundbreaking discovery demonstrates the importance of our entrepreneurial ecosystems that lead to new technologies and products, ultimately resulting in new jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are excited to see the company grow its enterprise in Albemarle County and thank PS-Fertility for creating 31 new jobs in the region in which it was founded.”



“The Virginia Economic Development Partnership comprehensively met our company’s needs, recognizing that this valuable scientific discovery made at the University of Virginia has significant benefits for people interested in reproductive health as well as to the state’s economy,” said Kevin Combs, chief executive officer of PS-Fertility, Inc. “As a result, we anticipate launching our company’s advanced testing platform to measure and analyze male fertility levels in the very near future.”

“Albemarle County is a great place for innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price. “On behalf of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, we congratulate the PS-Fertility team on their advancement of fertility diagnosis and on the growth of their company and construction of their new facility in the county. We are pleased and proud to support this expansion, which will bring 31 new career-ladder jobs to our community.”

“The beauty of a community with a research institution is that an incredible amount of innovation can occur here. That research can be commercialized and produce economic benefits not just for our local community, but for the Commonwealth of Virginia and all of mankind,” said Senator Creigh Deeds. “The work of PS-Fertility, Inc. will no doubt change the lives of people who will benefit from the technology. In addition, this development will create jobs and investment in the Charlottesville-Albemarle community. I applaud this company’s vision, and I thank the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program for helping to make this happen.”

“Our community is a hub for biotech innovation, incubating insights born at UVA into industries serving patients across the country and around the world,” said Delegate Sally Hudson. “Our public partners should continue doing all we can to support local innovators like PS-Fertility as they grow their work where it all began.”



PS-Fertility, Inc. is a life sciences start-up that will commercialize a novel male fertility diagnostic technology developed at the University of Virginia. The company has applied this technology to an innovative diagnostic product that tests for the presence of a biomarker on sperm cells necessary for fertilization, making it possible to gain more information about a male’s fertility. PS-Fertility, Inc., will use an at-home sample collection model, where individuals will mail samples to the laboratory in Albemarle County from across the country. The Virginia headquarters will serve the entire United States.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Albemarle County to secure the project for Virginia and will support PS-Fertility’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.